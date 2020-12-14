Public Health Madison & Dane County issued new guidance for schools on Monday, saying it believes they can reopen safely if precautions are in place.
“Utilizing this new research, Public Health Madison & Dane County believes that schools can operate safely and effectively with strong infection-control measures,” the statement said.
The public health department recommended that reopening follow a phased-in approach, starting with elementary students.
The department included in its statement released Monday afternoon recommendations for safely reopening intended to “help inform and support schools with school reopening decisions.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County can’t order schools to open or close, the statement said. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in September blocked a public health order in Dane County that closed schools. The guidance is simply meant to help with decision-making.
The health department said it based its recommendation on Covid-19 studies showing children are less likely to transmit Covid-19 and to experience complications than teenagers or adults. The statement also said that a phased approach gives schools a chance for a trial run with younger students before reopening to all grades.
Public health officials also recommended that schools create a system for tracking cases and for contact tracing, and consider setting benchmarks for returning to virtual learning if needed.
The guidance is based on a “growing body of national and international research,” the statement said, including studies on transmission rates and complications in children and studies on mask effectiveness.
“In the summer, our advice relied on community incidence, models, and expected safety risks. Now, we have emerging data, and while not complete, the evidence is strong that schools, particularly elementary schools, can function in a way that minimizes risk when they have the right health precautions in place, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The county does currently require that schools have written hygiene plans, cleaning policies and procedures, a policy on masks and other protective measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.