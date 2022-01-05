Family brings back historic Covington Manor bed and breakfast

No idea is too big for LeighAnn Carmody.
That mindset brought Carmody and her family to Cambridge with sights set on a big project and a new adventure: owning and operating Covington Manor.
Carmody, a Madison native with a Realtors license and a degree in marketing and professional communications from Alverno College in Milwaukee, describes herself as having “an entrepreneur brain.” She worked locally in property management for eight years before she found herself standing in front of the longtime bed and breakfast that was for sale on East Main Street.
“It was this weird feeling of just, like, I have to be here,” Carmody said. “I couldn’t get it out of my head.”
Carmody went home and put together a PowerPoint for her husband, John, with the general information they needed to confidently pull the purchase off.
Although John admits he initially thought the idea was crazy, he came back with a long-term plan to make it work.
“I thought, ‘Okay, so he didn’t say no, so we’re doing it,’” Carmody said.
“I felt very excited for the next adventure for us,” John said. “I got to see my wife be happy and could see it would be a great way to combine our experience and build a family business our son can also be a part of.”
Amundson family home
Covington Manor has a rich history that dates back to 1897 when it was built. Albert and Clara Amundson and their five children moved in in 1898. In 1992, after the passing of Albert and Clara, the house became known as the Oak Lodge. It served as a boarding house until it was purchased in 2002 by Don and Carol Simon, who renamed it Covington Manor.
After Don passed away in 2009, Carol continued to operate the bed and breakfast until August 2019 when she closed it down to have heart surgery.
Then COVID-19 hit, and the house wasn’t reopened until the Carmody family purchased the house from Carol in May 2021. They reopened the house to guests in August 2021.
The 3,427-square-foot house features four suites, a large kitchen, dining room and three sitting rooms. It has greenspace for guests to enjoy and quick access to downtown Cambridge.
Updates
After being shut down for a while, it did need some work.
The Carmodys have updated light fixtures, bought new linens and window coverings, updated the décor and rearranged the original furniture. They painted the kitchen and wallpapered one of the sitting rooms and the first-floor bathroom. A new sign now adorns the front. A shed was built, and security-ring doorbells and coded locks were installed.
The Carmodys also renovated the garage behind the house into an apartment where they stay when guests are in the main house.
The couple isn’t new to bed and breakfasts, or at least not to staying in them. John grew up in Door County, where such establishments are common. LeighAnn’s family lodged in bed and breakfasts on vacation throughout her childhood.
LeighAnn and John even had their wedding rehearsal dinner and spent their honeymoon in a bed and breakfast, and held their wedding ceremony in an Airbnb.
“I have always loved bed and breakfasts,” LeighAnn Carmody said. Owning one, she said, has “just always been something I’ve been like, ‘some day.’”
Once the purchase was finalized, she began learning everything she needed to know how open and operate.
She took a course on how to organize online guest bookings and created a fresh look for the house’s social media platforms. She learned how to prepare daily meals.
Carmody quickly realized that she needed to learn how to clean, too.
“I was ready to go with all my marketing juice, and then I was like, ‘Oh wait, I have to clean so much,’” she said.
Despite all the dishes and laundry and cleaning Carmody has done within the past few months, she says she has enjoyed making the house her own.
“I’m always thinking of ways to create a modern approach but still be true to the spirit of the bed and breakfast,” Carmody said. “I want it to appeal to a lot of people.”
Carmody said she went from room to room, pulling items that didn’t speak to her, putting new art in old picture frames, moving pillow to different beds and rearranging furniture.
Redesigning the house was – and still is – a chance for her to give Covington Manor a unique yet familiar image.
But Carmody hasn’t been alone in the journey. She has taken a lot of inspiration from Carol Simon, the previous owner.
Simon ‘a guide’
Simon has been “a guide,” Carmody said. She helps out with the garden, offers advice on cleaning and making the beds for guests and on organizing finances.
Simon is “like family,” Carmody said. “She’s been very supportive. I felt like I had known her my whole life.”
Simon, in turn, says LeighAnn reminds her of herself “many years ago.”
LeighAnn is “warm and welcoming, she is very creative, energetic, and a great cook,” Simon said. “She really has what it takes to make Covington Manor great.”
“(LeighAnn) has generously made me part of her branding Covington Manor, even though she could have done everything all on her own,” Simon continued. “I think she has a great future in this business.”
With Simon’s help, Carmody allows guests to customize their own experiences.
Before guests arrive, Carmody reaches out about their food preferences, such as if they want tea in the morning or their food to go on a certain day.
Bed and breakfast houses are personal, Carmody said, affording guests “more fine-tuned details” than a hotel.
“I want people to know what a bed and breakfast is and can be,” Carmody said.
Carmody is also aiming to draw guests to the Cambridge community as a whole. She said she has been actively working on building connections with other local businesses and wants to make Covington Manor a “collaboration hub” where business owners can gather.
Cambridge is “a magical place,” Carmody said. “None of us are competing, we’re all wanting this town to flourish again and bring it back to life for tourism.”
Other business owners are responding. Guests can purchase gift baskets from the Cambridge Market Café. Carmody is working on collaborations for retreats with Anew Vintage Dream and catering events with local restaurants. She gets her décor and design items for the house from Rowe Pottery and plants from Avid Gardener. And she says their first stop for housework is the local Ace Hardware.
“I want to hear from people how I can help with their business because I really just want everyone to grow,” she said.
In the future, Carmody hopes to open the space to bridal showers, family reunions, themed parties and wellness retreats. The house is “a place where people can come together,” Carmody said. “I want people to get excited about it with us.”
She said one of the most enjoyable parts so far is seeing her two-year-old son, Tatum, get involved. He can’t yet clean or make the beds, but joins his mother in saying goodbye as guests depart.
“He’ll walk guests out with me and say, ‘Thank you for coming,’” Carmody said. “As a family, we’re really happy to be here,” she added.