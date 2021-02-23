Feb. 25Elementary school: Chili, turkey and cheese sandwich, steamed cauliflower, carrots, fruit, Fritos
High school: Chili, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, lettuce, broccoli, fruit, Fritos
Feb. 26Elementary school: Breaded chicken patty, turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli, cucumber slices, baked apples, strawberry cookie
High school: Breaded chicken patty, ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, cauliflower, lettuce, baked apples
March 1 Elementary school: Beef taco stick, pizza quesadilla, black beans, carrots, strawberry cups
March 2Elementary school: Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, carrots, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll
March 3Elementary school: BBQ rib patty, carrots, tater tots, applesauce
March 4Elementary school: Lasagna roll up, pizza quesadilla, carrots, green peas, broccoli, grapes, breadstick
March 5Elementary school: Early release
