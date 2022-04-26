The Deerfield School Board on April 25 gave preliminary approval to staffing changes for the 2022-23 school year that keep elementary class sizes small by adding a teaching position and make a math interventionist full-time.
The math interventionist at Deerfield Elementary School is currently half-time. Superintendent Michelle Jensen said the recommendation to add hours was based on a need to continue to work on basic math skills with children whose learning was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DES currently has 24 classroom teachers. The preliminary plan approved by the school board would increase that to 25, which will help keep class sections small.
Both the additional teaching position and increased math interventionist hours could be funded with federal COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Jensen said.
Since the start of the pandemic, math skills have been “really struggling,” Jensen said. “We continue to see gaps in learning, and we really need to figure that out sooner rather than later.”
The plan for 2022-23 also maintains two DES teaching positions that were added at the start of the 2021-22 school year. Those, too, were intended to keep class sizes small as children returned to in-person learning.
The number of middle and high school core academic and specials teachers for subjects such as art and tech education would remain unchanged.
Additional part-time hours would be added for a speech and language therapist, Jensen also said. Currently, the district has two full-time equivalent such positions.
And as part-time Director of Pupil Services Barb Callahan prepares to retire at the end of the school year, the position she is vacating would be expanded to be a full-time director of pupil services and dean of student success.
“This position could take on a larger role within the middle school staff and student body, which would be helpful to the middle/high school principal,” Jensen said in a memo to the school board.
DES playgroundIn other matters, the school board approved a plan to replace a play structure that was brought over from a former school on Liberty Street when the current elementary school opened in 2004.
“It’s slowly starting to rust away, we’ve replaced the bridge once. It needs to be replaced,” DES Principal Melinda Kamrath said.
The new structure would be handicapped accessible and would be purchased through Lee Recreation in Cambridge at a cost of about $52,000. Helping to cover the cost is an $8,000 donation from the Deerfield PTO.
The new play structure is expected to be installed this summer.