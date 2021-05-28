COLUMBUS — Cambridge/Deerfield’s girls soccer team played Columbus to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, May 25.
Columbus took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Maggie Schmude scored the equalizer for CD United on an assist from keeper Isabella Graffin in the 58th minute.
Graffin made seven saves for CD United (1-5-1, 0-3-1 in conference).
Capitol Conference
COLUMBUS 1, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1
Cambridge/Deerfield*0*1* —*1
Columbus*1*0* —*1
First half — Col: Moorad (Diaz), 23:08.
Second half — Cam: Schmude (Graffin), 57:19.
Saves: Col (Hunt) 9; Cam (Graffin) 7.