The Cambridge Lady Jays girls golf team placed second in the Rock Valley Fall Golf League “Pink Out at Prairie Woods” Team Scramble on, Sept. 20.
Cambridge turned in an impressive scorecard of even par-71. They were 14 strokes ahead of third-place Beloit Turner (85) and eight strokes behind winning Janesville Craig which shot a 63.
Other schools golfing in the tournament included Clinton, Edgerton and McFarland.
The Lady Jays are led by Bella Hollis, Kat Toepfer, Mara Bakke, Aevri Chia, Amerie Timler and Tiffany Stach.
Editor’s Note: Although Cambridge officially has moved girls golf to the spring, some parents have gotten the team together to create a recreation/club version of fall girls golf.
