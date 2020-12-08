LAKE MILLS — A pair of runs gave Lake Mills a first-half advantage and the host L-Cats never looked back rolling to a 82-54 win over Cambridge in Tuesday’s non-conference Capitol Conference crossover.
Lake Mills (2-0) turned a close game into a 10-point lead following a 9-2 outburst midway through the first half, with seniors Charlie Bender and Jaxson Retrum combining to score all the L-Cats’ points.
“I felt like we had a lot of sloppiness, but we put together enough stretches of good basketball to separate ourselves,” said Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin. “We hold ourselves to pretty high standards — it might seem weird to say that after a 30-point win — that’s something we have to keep cleaning up.
Following a basket by the Blue Jays’ Ezra Stein, Lake Mills struck again with a fast-paced 9-0 run, with three of the baskets being scored on fast breaks. The L-Cats took a comfortable 39-25 lead into the halftime break.
“That’s a good basketball team,” Cambridge head coach Mike Jeffery said. “It’s a veteran team, the seniors have been playing together for a lot of years and Steve has done a great job with them. We knew coming into tonight was going to be a challenge.”
Cambridge, behind eight consecutive points by junior forward Max Heth, pulled to within 55-42 with 8 minutes, 41 seconds remaining, but Lake Mills once again used an outburst of 9-0 to end any hopes of a Blue Jays comeback.
“With 8 minutes left it was a 13-point game and we missed six layups; you convert on those, and it’s a one-point game,” said Jeffery. “While I’m pleased with some of the things we did tonight, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Bender scored a game-high 26 points to lead three L-Cat players in double figures. Retrum added 23 while senior guard Drew Stoddard chipped in 17.
Jack Nikolay’s 22 points led the Blue Jays (0-1), who also received 15 points from Heth.
“We were trying to shut him down. He’s a good player and he made some shots well beyond 3-point range, he moves well and has a pretty good motor,” said Hicklin of Nikolay.
UP NEXT
Lake Mills travels to East Troy for a 7:15 p.m. non-conference meeting with the Trojans.
Cambridge will host Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 82, CAMBRIDGE 54
Cambridge 25 29 — 54
Lake Mills 39 43 — 82
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 9 0-0 22, Heth 6 0-0 15, Buckman 1 2-2 4, Colts 3 0-0 9, Tesdal 1 0-0 2, Kozler 1 0-0 2. Totals — 21 2-2 54.
Lake Mills — Stoddard 6 4-4 17, Foster 2 0-0 6, Rguig 1 0-0 2, Retrum 10 3-5 23, Moen 4 0-0 8, Bender 9 7-9 26. Totals — 32 14-18 82.
3-point goals — C 10 (Nikolay 4, Heth 3, Colts 3); LM 4 (Foster 2, Stoddard 1, Bender 1). Total fouls — C 16; LM 8.
