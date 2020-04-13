The Deerfield School District is offering free grab-and-go meals for any students age 18 and under who live in the district. Meals can be picked up at a drive-through station at Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. These meals are free. Delivery is also available upon request. Families should sign up for meals for the upcoming week on the district’s website, deerfield.k12.wi.us, by the Wedneday before. Meals are subject to change.
Thursday, April 16
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese cup, salsa cup, apple juice, milk
Friday, April 17
Pizza munchable, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, turkey pepperoni, blueberries, milk
Monday, April 20
Pulled pork sandwich, chips, apple chips, baked beans, milk
Tuesday, April 21
Uncrustable PBJ, crackers, orange wedges, carrots, milk
Wednesday, April 22
Soft taco with taco meat, lettuce and cheese, apple slices, broccoli, milk
Thursday, April 23
Turkey and cheddar sandwich, chips, strawberry cup, celery sticks, milk
Friday, April 24
Hot dog, chips, applesauce, potato salad, milk
