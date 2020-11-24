Nov. 25-27
NO SCHOOL
Monday, Nov. 30
Cheeseburger slider, pizza quesadilla, cauliflower, carrots, mixed fruit
Tuesday, Dec. 1
BBQ rib patty sandwich, pizza quesadilla, green peas, carrots, pineapple
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Breaded chicken patty, carrots, mixed vegetables, applesauce
Thursday, Dec. 3
Bean and cheese burrito, pizza quesadilla, carrots, refried beans, grapes
Friday, Dec. 4
Cheese ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, carrots, mandarin oranges, cookie
