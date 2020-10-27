A conversation that began in 2017 about keeping senior meals going in Cambridge has broadened into a bi-county effort to ensure older local people know how to tap into services for them, and that any gaps in those services are filled.
A loose-knit committee that formed late 2019 to continue talking about the twice-weekly meals has also begun weighing whether seniors in the Cambridge School District have adequate access everything from meals to rides, to independent and assisted housing, social activities, housekeeping and respite and medical care.
In recent months, the committee has given itself a name: the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network.
It is now co-chaired by Dane County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity, whose district includes Cambridge, Rockdale and surrounding townships, and Jefferson County Board Supervisor Laura Payne, whose district includes the Town of Oakland and part of the Village of Cambridge.
The group’s first two big projects are well under way.
Earlier this year, it began working with students from Edgewood College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a needs survey of area seniors and on a resource guide.
The needs assessment is expected to be distributed in November; how it will get into the hands of local seniors remains in discussion. The resource guide is expected to be finished after that, with hopes to both print it for local distribution and to post it online.
About 1,400 residents ages 55 and older live in the Cambridge School District, which spans the Dane-Jefferson County line and has become the committee’s target area.
In an interview this week, Payne and McGinnity said involving both counties was important.
“It just made sense for us to be joining forces,” McGinnity said.
“I think it’s a natural fit,” Payne agreed. “It’s important that we find the gaps in both counties.”
When she began attending committee meetings, Payne said she noticed its focus was tipped toward Dane County.
She has since worked to bring more Jefferson County resources to the table.
“We straddle both counties, and we don’t want anybody unrepresented,” Payne said.
At a meeting last week, Sharon Olson of Jefferson County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) joined in for the first time. Kristin Gowan, of the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) and the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP), which operates the Cambridge Food Pantry and has its own senior meal program, have also attended meetings. So, too, have staff and elected officials from area towns and villages been part of the discussion.
Cambridge resident Mary Gjermo and former Dane County Board Supervisor Bob Salov, also director of the Cambridge Area EMS Deparment, were among those who began meeting three years ago after it was suggested that senior meals in Cambridge be cut back to one day a week as part of the 2018 Dane County budget.
“We were very concerned about losing our lunch program,” Gjermo recalls.
Then, the Village of McFarland announced it would for the first time require a contribution of $26,000 a year in 2020 from the Village of Cambridge if its seniors wanted to keep receiving twice-weekly meals and have access to outreach programs at the Amundson Community Center that McFarland coordinates through Dane County. Prior to that, Cambridge had voluntarily given $6,500 in 2019.
At a series of meetings in Cambridge in early 2020, focused mostly on that demand from McFarland, “we were trying to figure out where does that money come from, and where does it go,” Gjermo said. “We were just trying to sort it all out.”
Those meetings drew officials from both McFarland and Cambridge.
“The Village of Cambridge became involved…because now were talking about real money,” Salov said.
Then, the group took a three-month break due to Covid-19. It regrouped in June, resuming monthly meetings that are now held virtually
Once the survey and resource guide are finished, the group will decide its next steps.
Based on existing information, some potential future focuses “have bubbled to the top,” Salov said. For instance, per capita, the Cambridge area has the highest number of falls among seniors in Dane County, he said.
And, he said, it’s not clear how many Cambridge area seniors are aware of programs being offered locally through hospitals in Fort Atkinson and Stoughton.
“We began to realize there are so many services that are not being utilized,” Salov said.
There are questions to be answered, too, about why some services that Cambridge-area seniors pay for through their county taxes aren’t available in rural areas, McGinnity said.
Payne called the planned resource guide “a great opportunity to show seniors that there is help out there for them.”
Printing that guide will be key for an age group in which not everyone is comfortable using technology, McGinnity added.
The committee next meets virtually at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
For meeting access, contact McGinnity at McGinnity.Kate@countyofdane.com or Payne at LauraP@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
