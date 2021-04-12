April 15 Local government meetings

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
200 Spring St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3712
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
4 N. Main St., Deerfield
(608) 764-5404
Village Board
Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station
Deer-Grove EMS Commission
Thursday, April 15, 6:30 p.m.
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge
(608) 423-3816
Annual Electors’ Meeting
Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Town Garage
TOWN OF OAKLAND
N4450 County Road A, Cambridge
(608) 423-9635
Annual Electors’ Meeting
Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m. Town Public Works Building
Town Board
Tuesday, April 20, 7:15 p.m. Town Hall
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
208 Benton St., Cambridge
(608) 423-1497
Village Board
Monday, April 19, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
838 London Road, Deerfield
www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615
Town Board
Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
Annual Electors’ Meeting
Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
1111 South Main St., Lake Mills
(920) 648-5867
Annual Electors Meeting
Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Town Board
Tuesday, April 20, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall
