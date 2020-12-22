The Cambridge School Board voted on Dec. 21 to continue, through the third quarter of the school year, to cover time off for staff who must quarantine due to a Covid-19 exposure, without deducting days from their accumulated leave.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the small number of teachers affected has resulted in this ”not being a financial hardship for the district.” And he said teacher attendance otherwise has been strong this year.
“Teachers have been here more than they otherwise have been, unless they have a Covid issue,” Nikolay said, adding that it did not feel fair to make them “burn up their sick days out of no fault of their own.”
The district has been required to provide paid time off for employees due to Covid-related absenses through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act. The law, however, expires at the end of 2020.
School board documents show say that the district has seen a savings on substitute teachers this year, which may help support additional leave.
Virtual meetings
In other matters, the school board also considered, but took no action on, a proposal from its policy committee to continue live-streaming board meetings even after they resume in-person.
Board members said the ability for community to watch and participate through features like chat has been positive.
School district parent Kristy James, commenting during the meeting, agreed that the access has been nice.
“I appreciate the board being willing to continue these virtual meetings. It’s great to be able to make dinner and keep up on what you’re talking about,” James said.
