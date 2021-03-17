Despite playing only 11 games this season Deerfield’s Cal Fisher was recognized for his performance on the basketball court. The sophomore guard was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State Honorable Mention Team.
Fisher, a 6-0 guard, averaged a team-high 20.5 points per game while shooting nearly 54%from the field, including 45% from 3-point range. He also had team-highs in rebounds (71), assists (54) and steals (40) en route to being named to the Trailways South All-Conference first team.
Fisher and the Demons finished 5-6, after starting their year late and missing two weeks during the season due to COVID-19 related issues.
Fisher was one of only two sophomores named to either the First Team or Honorable Mention in Division 4. Carter Lancaster of Darlington is the lone repeat selection on the 2021 WBCA Division 4 All-State Team.
WBCA DIVISION 4 ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
Name School Yr.
Andrew Alia Kenosha St. Joseph Jr.
Carter Lancaster Darlington Sr.
Adam Larson Fennimore Sr.
Derek Lindert Pardeeville Jr.
Donald McHenry Milw. Academy Science Sr.
Jack Misky Cuba City Sr.
Richie Murphy Cameron Sr.
Antuan Nesbitt The Prairie School Sr.
Craig Ward Marshall Jr.
Hunter Wright Auburndale Sr.
Honorable Mention
Kyle Brewster Edgar Sr.
Braden Crubel River Ridge So.
Cade Faber Abbotsford Sr.
Taber Fawley Phillips Sr.
Nik Feller Poynette Sr.
Joah Filardo Mineral Point Sr.
Cal Fisher Deerfield So.
Drew Guden Edgar Sr.
Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith So.
Jaden Koeller Marathon Jr.
Jack Martens Cumberland Sr.
Noah Miller Ozaukee Sr.
Caleb Moe Oconto Sr.
Carter Olson Cuba City Jr.
Luke Olson Fall Creek Sr.
Aidan Ottery St. Mary’s Springs Sr.
Luke Pautz Roncalli Jr.
Gavin Proudfoo Luther Jr.
Cayden Rankin Darlington Sr.
Caden Schmidt Shiocton Sr.
Austin Weis Cameron Sr.
Josh Woller Oconto Sr.
J.P. Wolterstorff Regis Sr.
