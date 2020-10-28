Village of Deerfield

The Village of Deerfield’s polling place is the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield village office, (608) 764-5404. The Deerfield Village Hall is located at 4 N. Main St., Deerfield.

Village of Cambridge

The Village of Cambridge’s polling place is the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. For more information contact the Cambridge village office, (608) 423-3712. The Cambridge Village Hall is located at 200 Spring St., Cambridge.

Village of Rockdale

The Village of Rockdale’s polling place is the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale. For more information contact the Rockdale village clerk, (608) 423-1497.

Town of Deerfield

The Town of Deerfield’s polling place is the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield town clerk, (608) 764-5615. The Deerfield Town Hall is located at 838 London Road, Deerfield.

Town of Christiana

The Town of Christiana’s polling place is the Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-3816.

Town of Oakland

The Town of Oakland’s polling place is the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-9635.

Town of Lake Mills

The Town of Lake Mills’ polling place is the Lake Mills Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills. For more information contact the town clerk, (920) 648-5867.

