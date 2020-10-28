Village of Deerfield
The Village of Deerfield’s polling place is the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield village office, (608) 764-5404. The Deerfield Village Hall is located at 4 N. Main St., Deerfield.
Village of Cambridge
The Village of Cambridge’s polling place is the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge. For more information contact the Cambridge village office, (608) 423-3712. The Cambridge Village Hall is located at 200 Spring St., Cambridge.
Village of Rockdale
The Village of Rockdale’s polling place is the Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton St., Rockdale. For more information contact the Rockdale village clerk, (608) 423-1497.
Town of Deerfield
The Town of Deerfield’s polling place is the St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center, 3494 Oak Park Road. For more information contact the Deerfield town clerk, (608) 764-5615. The Deerfield Town Hall is located at 838 London Road, Deerfield.
Town of Christiana
The Town of Christiana’s polling place is the Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-3816.
Town of Oakland
The Town of Oakland’s polling place is the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A, Cambridge. For more information contact the town clerk, (608) 423-9635.
Town of Lake Mills
The Town of Lake Mills’ polling place is the Lake Mills Town Hall, 1111 S. Main St., Lake Mills. For more information contact the town clerk, (920) 648-5867.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.