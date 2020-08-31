VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station presentation to Lake Mills Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board

Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board Committee of the Whole

Monday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., DHS Commons

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Management District Board

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall

