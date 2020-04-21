After reading comments last week by a few PAC supporters in the Cambridge News and seeing the overwhelming disparity in votes regarding the referendum the excuses given for the one-sided outcome are not true.
The fact that the coronavirus “ultimately decided the outcome” grossly underestimates the large group of voters who were against this from the very start. The mailings and signs put forth by those against it came long before the coronavirus became an issue. The majority of minds were already made up.
The initial survey cast a dark cloud indicating a multi-million building would have difficulty passing. Considering over 60 percent of the village residents are low income or on fixed income and the fact Cambridge residents are facing another multi-million dollar referendum (Fire/EMS) in the near future are a few reasons that this referendum was decisively rejected.
Channel 3000 final results: Question 1 — 2,269 NO — 819 YES (73.5 percent vs. 26.5 percent). Question 2 — 2,214 NO — 809 YES (73.2 percent vs. 26.8 percent. If you subtract the numbers that’s 1,450 that voted no vs. yes and a 1,405 difference on Question 2.
- Although the Cambridge News published different numbers, the percentages for those opposed and those for were very similar.
One school board member said he wouldn’t be surprised if other school referendums failed due to the coronavirus. In contrast to that comment, the majority of school referendums passed.
Fact checking would have dispelled the notion the coronavirus may have played a part in school referendums (failing). Wisconsin Public Radio reported it was a near-record year for school referendums, and of last week over 80 percent were approved (50 passed and 5 failed with the final total coming April 23). Most school referendums were for repairs, maintenance and additional classrooms — basic needs.
The excuse the coronavirus would have changed the outcome is far-fetched at best. It was a matter of being able to afford to continue living in this community because many are not in good financial shape to handle the tax burden of paying hundreds to thousands more in taxes each year for 21 years.
This was not a close vote by any means — extremely one-sided — because of a lot of time and effort put in by a great number of people.
The voters have responded with a resounding NO. The taxpayers/voters have sent a very strong message and hopefully our elected officials are listening.
-Karl Raymond and Lon Shapiro, Cambridge
- Editor’s Note: Final election results published by The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, that included both Jefferson and Dane County returns, and were re-checked this week to ensure their accuracy, were: 1,895 ‘No’ votes and 771 ‘Yes’ votes for Question #1; and 1,831 ‘No’ votes and 819 ‘Yes’ votes for Question #2. in the case of both questions, that was a margin of about 70 percent ‘No’ and 30 percent ‘Yes.’
