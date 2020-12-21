UW-Milwaukee
Students from Cambridge and Deerfield graduated from UW-Milwaukee in December. The university held a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Heather Morgan of Cambridge graduated with a bachelor of science from the School of Education. Elijah Rawinski of Cambridge graduated with a bachelor of science from the College of Engineering and Applied Science.
Johanna Hewitt of Deerfield graduated with a doctorate of nursing practice from the School of Nursing. And Jonathan Olah of Deerfield graduated with a bachelor of science from the College of Engineering and Applied Science.
March 1: Fort HealthCare Scholarships
Fort HealthCare is offering more than $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due Monday, March 1, 2021, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
March 15: 4-H Scholarships
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is offering more than $15,000 in scholarships to 4-H members in 2021. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 15. To be eligable, students must have been a 4-H member for at least three years, have a grade point average of at least 2.5 and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical college for the 2021-22 year. Members should apply with a resume and cover letter to scholarships @wis4hfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.