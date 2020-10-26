Like almost everything else in the year 2020 the WIAA State Cross Country Championships will be vastly different.
Instead of nearly 1,000 runners all congregating at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, host of the annual meet since 1988, it has been divided into three separate sites — Hartland for Division 1, Colby for Division 2 and West Salem for Division 3 — in an effort to socially distance runners during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys will make a second-straight appearance at the state level after winning the Deerfield Sectional on Saturday.
In years past, United coaches Matt Polzin and Sean Currie had a set plan for their runners going to state. That strategy changed significantly with the WIAA’s announcement earlier this month.
“Not that we’re going to go crazy and do a lot of work this week, because a lot of it’s already been done,” said Polzin. “We have a couple of ideas in mind for practice this week to get us as ready as we can.”
The Division 2 races, broken into six parts (three girls races and three boys races), will be held at Colby High School. On Thursday, Oct. 22, nearly 7 inches of snow fell in northwestern Wisconsin, including Colby.
“It’s still pretty soggy,” Polzin said. “Luckily I do know the coach at Colby really well and he did the best he could to give me a scouting report over the phone.”
Four runners from last year’s team that finished ninth in Division 2 again will represent D/C. They include senior Jack Nikolay, juniors Zach Huffman and Carter Brown, and sophomore Kalob Kimmel.
Huffman finished 15th overall in D2, while Nikolay was 32nd, Brown was 134th and Kimmel was 147th.
“Those two especially have run really well the last couple of weeks,” Polzin said of Nikolay and Brown. “Carter did this last year where he turned it on right at the end and was a huge part of us getting to state last year, he’s a gamer at this time of year. Jack had some injury problems even dating back to basketball when he broke his arm, the last week or two he’s really come on. Potentially those two, along with Zach, have been there before and know what to expect.”
For senior Liam Brown, this will be a special finish to his career after an injury kept him from competing in sectionals and state in 2019.
Freshman Martin Kimmel will run in his first-ever WIAA State Meet.
“I never want to assume too much out of freshmen, but we kind of knew he was going to be able to contribute; to see him right there with Jack and Liam and ahead of Carter was a pleasant surprise,” said Polzin. “He’s probably a little better than we even expected.”
Senior Jonathan Jones and sophomore Kaleb Kimmel also will run for the United.
The Division 2 boys race that Deerfield/Cambridge will be competing in begins at 4:10 p.m.
MARA BROWN
Freshman Mara Brown will be the sole representative for Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls’ program. Brown was one of five individual qualifiers at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Deerfield Sectional.
“It’s great to get there as a freshman and hopefully build for the future, but if this year’s taught us anything, you can’t take anything for granted. Mara’s seized that opportunity and we definitely hope it’s not the last time,” said Polzin.
The Division 2 girls race that Brown will be competing in begins at 3:30 p.m.
