In what began as a grass roots effort to save Cambridge’s senior lunch program, the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network was formed and then expanded to look more broadly at the needs of and services available for seniors in the Cambridge area.
The Network is now looking for input from Cambridge School District residents age 55 and older, about your specific needs and how well they are being met.
individuals 55 and older are invited to participate in the Network’s needs assessment survey.
The survey can be taken online at https://forms.gle/JaE6ZaYr5uKw4ikp9 or downloaded for a paper copy.
Paper copies are also available for pick up and drop off at the Cambridge and Rockdale village offices, the Christiana and Oakland town offices, the Cambridge Community Library, CART Office, Badger Bank, Hometown Bank, and most local churches.
The Network has engaged Jesse Heer, a UW-Madison graduate student in social work, to help prepare, distribute, and analyze survey results.
Participation is voluntary and confidential. If you need help filling out the survey, Jesse or a local volunteer can assist you. Your name will not be attached to your survey form.
Participants should complete the needs assessment by December 21, 2020. The data will be used to provide a better picture of the needs of our senior citizens and how well they are being met.
If you have questions, please contact Mary Gjermo (608) 423-4272 or Bob Salov (608) 513-4046 or send an email inquiry to cambridgeseniorsurvey@gmail.com
