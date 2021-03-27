You have permission to edit this article.
Cambridge

Cambridge Foundation awards 2021 community grants

  • 1 min to read

The Cambridge Foundation has announced its 2021 grant recipients. 

Ripley Park

After spending more than $275,000 for drainage abatement and improvements in 2020, the Cambridge Foundation has granted $125,000 to Lake Ripley Park in 2021 for a new playground and continued park improvements.

Cambridge Community Activities Program

The Cambridge Community Activities Program was awarded $9,800 for 2021 including  $1,000 for Care Scholarships, $2,000 for materials and furniture, $200 for additional hydroponic systems, $1,500 for its youth center free snack program, $3,600 for senior luncheons and $1,500 toward submersible water rescue manikins

Village of Cambridge 

The village of Cambridge was awarded $13,150 for 2021, including $9,000 toward the electrical work for the village shed, $1,150 for speed sign maintenance and $3,000 for Christmas decorations.

Cambridge Historic School Foundation

The Cambridge Historic School Foundation was awarded $10,000 for 2021, for general use.

Cambridge Community Library

The Cambridge Community Library was awarded $2,250 for 2021, for service window replacement.

Cambridge School District 

The Cambridge Public Schools were awarded $25,000 for 2021, for building projects.

Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART)

The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) was awarded $15,000 for 2021.

Friends of CamRock Park

The Friends of CamRock Park were awarded $2,500 for 2021, for signage.

Town of Oakland

The Town of Oakland was awarded $4,000 for 2021, for AEDs.

Village of Rockdale

The Village of Rockdale was awarded $4,865 for 2021, for door replacement.

Lake Ripley Management District

The Lake Ripley Management District was awarded $8,000 for 2021, toward a carp barrier and deck replacement.

Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network

The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network (CASNR) was awarded $3,200 for 2021, for printing and supplies.

