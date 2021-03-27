Cambridge Foundation awards 2021 community grants

The Cambridge Foundation has announced its 2021 grant recipients.
Ripley Park
After spending more than $275,000 for drainage abatement and improvements in 2020, the Cambridge Foundation has granted $125,000 to Lake Ripley Park in 2021 for a new playground and continued park improvements.
Cambridge Community Activities Program
The Cambridge Community Activities Program was awarded $9,800 for 2021 including $1,000 for Care Scholarships, $2,000 for materials and furniture, $200 for additional hydroponic systems, $1,500 for its youth center free snack program, $3,600 for senior luncheons and $1,500 toward submersible water rescue manikins
Village of Cambridge
The village of Cambridge was awarded $13,150 for 2021, including $9,000 toward the electrical work for the village shed, $1,150 for speed sign maintenance and $3,000 for Christmas decorations.
Cambridge Historic School Foundation
The Cambridge Historic School Foundation was awarded $10,000 for 2021, for general use.
Cambridge Community Library
The Cambridge Community Library was awarded $2,250 for 2021, for service window replacement.
Cambridge School District
The Cambridge Public Schools were awarded $25,000 for 2021, for building projects.
Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART)
The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) was awarded $15,000 for 2021.
Friends of CamRock Park
The Friends of CamRock Park were awarded $2,500 for 2021, for signage.
Town of Oakland
The Town of Oakland was awarded $4,000 for 2021, for AEDs.
Village of Rockdale
The Village of Rockdale was awarded $4,865 for 2021, for door replacement.
Lake Ripley Management District
The Lake Ripley Management District was awarded $8,000 for 2021, toward a carp barrier and deck replacement.
Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network (CASNR) was awarded $3,200 for 2021, for printing and supplies.
