Dancing Goat opens first rickhouse

Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge has opened its first rickhouse for aging and storing whiskey and spirits.
The distillery, located at 909 Vineyard Drive, began constructing its first open-air rickhouse in the fall of 2020. It was completed this winter, and a statement from the company said it is now being filled with barrels of Limousin Rye Whiskey.
The rickhouse is 8,750 square feet, and houses up to 7,800 barrels of whiskey and spirits. The space will be used to age the alcohol.
The rickhouse was built by Buzick Construction of Bardstown Kentucky.
This is the first non-climate controlled rickhouse in the state of Wisconsin. Rickhouses have been used for the aging process for more than 140 years.
“When fully exposed to the extremes of weather in Wisconsin our whiskey will move in and out of the staves as temperature changes throughout the four season, making every year of age incredibly impactful,” said Tom Maas, chairman of Dancing Goat Distillery. “The mellowing and concentration of flavors occurring during this natural process results in whiskey that connoisseurs will truly appreciate while those new to whiskey will be able to experience whiskey as it was meant to be.”
“Marrying our recipes with open-air, rickhouse aging provides exciting opportunities to produce some of the most unique, world-class whiskeys, right here in Wisconsin, which is where my family’s distilling roots began,” said Nick Maas, VP of distilling and innovation. “Wisconsin’s seasonal temperature goes from -10 degrees in the winter to 90 degrees in the summer. We enjoy the fact that this natural 100 degree temperature swing allows us to partner with mother nature to assist in making our Dancing Goat whiskies special.”
This is the first of several rickhouses envisioned at Dancing Goat. The distillery is looking to expand, purchasing land from the Village of Cambridge off Highway 134 and planning to add additional structures.
Dancing Goat is envisioning building four additional rickhouses, as well as a packaging facility and a caretaker’s house.
