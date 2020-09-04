With four runners placing in the top 10 the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team held off a stiff challenge from Madison Edgewood, winning by just four points to claim the 2020 CamRock Cross Country Invitational Thursday.
The annual meet is normally held at CamRock County Park, but with Dane County restrictions due to COVID-19 it had to be held at a different site.
The unique meet was broken into four races to abide by social distancing. Marshall, Johnson Creek and Pardeeville went off first, followed by Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and Rio/Fall River. University Lake School, Westfield and Walworth Big Foot competed in the third start, before D/C and Edgewood ran the final race of the day.
“It was a long day,” said Deerfield/Cambridge coach Matt Polzin. “It’s a different format this year, people have to understand that, but it was about as smoothly as it could have; if we had any glitches with the first set of teams, we fixed them the next race and nobody knew the difference.”
The race was run at West Cedar Road in Cambridge, on the property of Mike Huffman, the father of Cambridge junior Zach Huffman.
“People really like CamRock and of course we’re not going to stop running there, but Mike was willing to allow us to run (on his property); he’d been grooming areas to run since his older son ran for us.”
Zach Huffman led the United team’s way placing second in the 5,000-meter race; Huffman’s time was 17 minutes, 17.33 seconds.
Right behind Huffman were Martin Kimmel, third in 18:45.93, and Jack Nikolay, in fourth in 18:50.83.
Senior Jonathan Jones also posted a top-10 time, finishing eighth in 19:24.51, while junior Carter Brown capped off the D/C scoring with a 19:47.02 clocking, good for 11th place.
“(Edgewood) has arguably the top kid in the state, but then after that we won those head-to-head matchups, so to speak, and we were able to bring home the victory,” Polzin said.
The win occurred one week after the United finished second in the season-opening Palmyra-Eagle Invite.
Also racing for D/C were: Kalob Kimmel (16th, 20:26.99), Eric Staszak (17th, 20:30.67), Austin Trewyn-Colvin (21st, 20:52.98), Kadin Matheson (25th, 21:17.66), Tobias Arenz (28th, 21:31.38), Pierce Manning (29th, 21:44.23), Robert Thompson (31st, 21:47.46), Cody Curtis (35th, 22:09.08), Kalob Regoli (40th, 22:29.80), Sam Thompson (63rd, 25:11.61), Trevor Leto (64th, 26:10.47) and Riley Schneider (65th, 26:18.95).
Edgewood’s Leo Richardson, the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, outdistanced the field with a 16:40.55 performance.
GIRLS
The Deerfield/Cambridge girls earned a runner-up finish behind Madison Edgewood.
“A second-place finishing for the girls is really encouraging — they’re younger and don’t have as many bodies — a long of these girls will be around for a couple of years, too,” said Polzin. “I think they matched up well with Edgewood, I wasn’t sure how that was going to go?”
Freshman Mara Brown had a breakout performance placing second in only her second-career high school race. Brown’s time of 23:53.08 was just behind Madison Edgewood champion Grace Nemeth’s 23:31.25.
Also placing in the top 5 was junior Maggie Schmude with a 24:10.55 clocking.
Kamryn Meskis (12th, 24:10.55), Gillian Thompson (22nd, 27:41.08) and Erika Lund (23rd, 27:51.56) completed the United scoring.
Also competing were: Mackenzie Hunt (33rd, 29:50.84), Mia Pollasky (36th, 30:43.52), Ilsa Lund (45th, 35:09.87) and Kelsie Frey (54th, 39:23.11).
UP NEXT
Deerfield/Cambridge will compete in the Poynette Invite on Thursday. Racing begins at 3:30 p.m. at Shepards Meadow Golf Course.
CAMROCK INVITATIONAL
Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Madison Edgewood 32, Marshall 92, Pardeeville 137, Rio/Fall River 155, Walworth Big Foot 165, Johnson Creek 171, University Lake School 180.
Boys top 5: 1. Richardson, ME, 16:40.55; 2. Huffman, DC, 17:17.33; 3. Kimmel, DC, 18:45.93; 4. Nikolay, DC, 18:50.83; 5. Linderoth, ME, 18:54.87.
Girls team results: Madison Edgewood 27, Deerfield/Cambridge 47, Westfield 60, Rio/Fall River 95, Johnson Creek 151, Inc. Marshall.
Girls top 5. 1. Nemeth, ME, 23:31.25; 2. Brown, 23:53.38; 3. Kind, W, 23:53.92; 4. Schmude, DC, 24:10.55; 5. Cataldo, ME, 24:10.83.
