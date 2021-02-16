The Demons turned a two-point halftime lead into a convincing win after a big second half against host Orfordville Parkview in a Feb. 11 meeting of Trailways South Conference teams.
Deerfield led 38-36 after the first 18 minutes, but outscored the Vikings 42-25 in the second half to win going away.
Cal Fisher (22) and Dayton Lasack (20) each broke the 20-point barrier, helping Deerfield finish its abbreviated regular season with a 4-5 record.
Tyler Oswald and Connor Simonson each scored 24 points to pace Parkview.
The Demons finished their abbreviated regular season with a 4-5 record.
DEERFIELD 80
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 61
Deerfield 38 42 — 80
Orfordville Parkview 36 25 — 61
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 2 2-3 6, Betthauser 1 2-2 5, Mathwig 2 2-3 6, Fisher 7 8-9 22, Klade 1 1-3 3, Dunsirn 0 1-2 1, K. Kimmel 3 0-0 6, Lasack 9 2-4 20, M. Kimmel 4 0-0 8, Lemke 1 1-2 3. Totals — 31 17-25 80.
Orfordville Parkview — Tr. Oswald 3 1-1 9, Ty. Oswald 9 3-4 24, Simonson 8 4-5 24, Crane 1 0-2 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 8-12 61.
3-point goals — D 1 (Betthauser 1); OP 9 (Simonson 4, Ty. Oswald 3, Tr. Oswald 2). Total fouls — D 18; OP 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.