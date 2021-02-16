CLAYTON MATHWIG

Clayton Mathwig scored six points in Deerfield’s 80-61 win over Orfordville Parkview.

 Stacey Kimmel

The Demons turned a two-point halftime lead into a convincing win after a big second half against host Orfordville Parkview in a Feb. 11 meeting of Trailways South Conference teams.

Deerfield led 38-36 after the first 18 minutes, but outscored the Vikings 42-25 in the second half to win going away.

Cal Fisher (22) and Dayton Lasack (20) each broke the 20-point barrier, helping Deerfield finish its abbreviated regular season with a 4-5 record.

Tyler Oswald and Connor Simonson each scored 24 points to pace Parkview.

DEERFIELD 80

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 61

Deerfield 38 42 — 80

Orfordville Parkview 36 25 — 61

Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 2 2-3 6, Betthauser 1 2-2 5, Mathwig 2 2-3 6, Fisher 7 8-9 22, Klade 1 1-3 3, Dunsirn 0 1-2 1, K. Kimmel 3 0-0 6, Lasack 9 2-4 20, M. Kimmel 4 0-0 8, Lemke 1 1-2 3. Totals — 31 17-25 80.

Orfordville Parkview — Tr. Oswald 3 1-1 9, Ty. Oswald 9 3-4 24, Simonson 8 4-5 24, Crane 1 0-2 2, Klitzman 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 8-12 61.

3-point goals — D 1 (Betthauser 1); OP 9 (Simonson 4, Ty. Oswald 3, Tr. Oswald 2). Total fouls — D 18; OP 23.

