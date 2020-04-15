As a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown continues, Katherine Simdon, a professional abstract artist in Cambridge. says she’s “just trying to surround myself with colors that are cheerful. Right now, yellow is inspiring me so much.”
Simdon says she’s continuing to make new art.
Art is about “keeping mental health a priority,” Simdon said. “It’s so important for...finding purpose in life.”
But the opportunities to sell are work are limited, she said.
“Everything has been canceled. Even my commercial work has shrunk,” Simdon said. “So, I’m trying to figure out other ways to make money.”
With art fairs cancelled, and business in retail spaces slow, artists are feeling the strain on their income, said Mark Skudlarek, one of nine potters in the Clay Collective, a group of potters in Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills that organize two major pottery tours a year.
The Clay Collective’s Spring Pottery Tour, which was scheduled for May 2 and 3, was canceled due to COVID-19 prohibitions on public gatherings.
Skudlarek called the decision to cancel the tour, “really a very, very difficult decision.”
Such cancellations this spring have financially hit artists who were counting on their sales revenue and who rely on such events to move a lot of product in a short time, Skudlarek said.
“The whole aspect of going out and shopping is far from people’s minds right now,” he said. That’s left locals “strapped,” Skudlarek said. “A lot of artists are probably living month to month.
Rick Hintze, a member of the Clay Collective, is not a full-time potter, but sells his work locally. While he said he feels the economic impact less than his full-time counterparts, it’s still worrisome.
“If I was relying on this as the main source of my livelihood, I would be pretty freaked out at this point,” Rick Hintze said.
It’s unclear what the rest of the summer will look like, local artists and arts events organizers say. Some major art events scheduled for later in the summer are now in jeopardy.
“Summer months are really the time when people can make their money. It’s worrisome,” Skudlarek said.
One of those events is Cambridge’s fire-themed art fair, Midwest Fire Fest, scheduled for the end of July.
The Cambridge Arts Council, that puts on the festival, is waiting until the end of April to make any decisions on whether to postpone or cancel it.
“Even if we are able to have a Fire Fest, it’s going to be a very pared down version,” predicted Cambridge Arts Council president Laurie Struss.
Sponsorships for Midwest Fire Fest are evaporating, she said.
“Our funding for Midwest Fire Fest has dramatically decreased, and we can’t go to the community for it….we don’t feel comfortable asking,” she said.
“(It’s) not what we expected for our fifth year anniversary,” she continued. “We really felt like we were hitting our stride.”
Canceling events like Midwest Fire Fest has widespread impacts on artists and local businesses, Struss said.
“Every business picks up because of Fire Fest. We don’t take that lightly,” Struss said. “It’s our entire community that loses out.”
In 2019, thousands of visitors descended on Cambridge’s West Side Park for two days of that featured the work of
more than 20 fire-based artists, coming from states like Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, Struss said. Visitors had the opportunity to purchase their work, and see them in action. The 2019 festival also featured live music, food carts, an art vendor show, a farm-to-table dinner, fire dancers and an annually-anticipated sculpture reveal.
Non-professional artists are being affected, too.
Jill Jensen is a member of the Cambridge Artist Society and chair of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program regional show in Cambridge, which annually displays the work of non-professional local artists.
The event was scheduled for May 2 at the Lake Ripley Country Club. But Jensen said the event will be held online.
Artists are being asked to submit photos of their work, which will be put into a slideshow for judging.
The WRAP show, which is organized by the UW-Madison department of continuing studies, also includes a workshop every year taught by an artist. This year, Jensen said, there will be a workshop taught over video conferencing.
Jensen said she is worried about participation, concerned that the online format will scare artists away.
However, “It’s important to keep people creating during this time,” Jensen said. “It’s such an outlet for a lot of people.”
Some artists are trying to combat spring and summer loses, by selling online. But that presents its own challenges, Skudlarek said.
“Online sales are tricky,” Skudlarek said.
With the expenses of purchasing materials and paying for shipping, and the time to set up websites and take photos, they’re “not a very cost-effective means, from my point of view,” Skudlarek said.
Clay Collective member Ric Lamore said he doesn’t have access to the internet at his rural Cambridge area home, making selling online difficult.
“There are a lot of us that usually don’t sell that way,” Lamore said. “The people that are already set up, it’s a logical outlet for them. Online is basically, at this point, their only option.”
And even for those who are able to sell on the internet, Hintze doesn’t think online sales will be able to make up for all of this year’s loses.
Hintze said he relies on “random sales at my shop, which I don’t have many of these days,” as well as event sales, gallery sales and online sales.
“Most of my sales come out of my showroom,” Skudlarek agreed.
“Pottery is one of those art forms...that is very tactile and visceral,” Skudlarek continued. There’s a benefit to picking up a mug, to “see how the handle feels on your hand,” he said.
While they aren’t selling much right now, artists said they are creating.
“What I’m making now, I may not be able to sell it, but it’s not going to spoil. I can keep just adding to my inventory,” Hintze said.
“I have appreciated the fact that I don’t have to stop the rhythm of working,” he continued. “In the middle of making, sometimes you want to just keep making instead of stopping” to glaze, fire and finish work.
Jensen agreed.
“My calendar has been clear, so I spend more time in my studio than I did before,” she said. “It actually has allowed me a lot more time to work on art.”
Simdon is hoping to capitalize on this newfound time, by organizing a public art installation around Cambridge for the end of May. She’s seeking local artists to create paintings or sculptures to put around the village, in places like Ripley Park.
