Attend, speak out at important winter meetings, hearings

Normally, opportunities to influence local public decision making by speaking out at a community meeting, filling out an online survey, or otherwise weighing in, only come up occasionally.
Over the next few weeks in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas, those opportunities are unusually multiplied.
We encourage local residents to pay attention to dates and times and to take part in meetings and online information gathering, for the sake of local progress and local democracy.
First up in the new year is a Wednesday, Jan. 5, community meeting at Deerfield High School, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., on potential improvements to the intersection of U.S. 12-18 and Oak Park Road/County Highway W. A roundabout is possible at this site in the town of Deerfield, where serious accidents seem a regular occurrence.
Then, on Wednesday, Jan. 12, architectural firm Dimension IV Design Group of Madison will lead a community meeting on the design of the proposed new Deerfield Village Hall. It will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Fire Station, 305 N. Industrial Park Road.
And on Jan. 19 and 20, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will hold virtual public hearings on Koshkonong Solar Energy Center’s request for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for its proposed 6,300-acre solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana. More information is at https://psc.wi.gov. These are the only planned public hearings in the PSC’s more than year-long review process.
There are also some upcoming chances to offer broader input, with definite local impacts.
There is, for instance, an open comment period through Jan. 24 on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s new Connect 2050 long-range transportation plan. More information is at connect2050.wisconsindot.gov. This is the new overarching statewide plan, upon which everything from state highway updates to new state bicycle routes will be based on in coming decades.
And as Dane County works to improve broadband access, with special emphasis on rural infrastructure inadequacies, Madison Region Economic Partnership is offering free speed tests of upload and download speeds in Dane and seven surrounding counties. Anyone can take the test at http://madisonregion.org/industry-and-innovation/broadband/.
This will be followed in March by a survey of rural Dane County residents by the county’s Broadband Task Force, as it works to improve state and federal broadband maps. Dane County Board District 37 Supervisor Kate McGinnity, who lives in Cambridge, is the co-chair of that task force.
Finally, we hope that as winter takes hold, residents of the village of Cambridge and towns of Oakland and Christiana will hear more about upcoming April referendums to expand the fire and EMS station.
The village and two towns have decided to put the station back on the ballot after voters there shot down referendums in 2021. Voters in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills approved referendums in 2021, so they will not see such questions in April.
Thus far, there’s been no word on whether the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission, and/or the EMS and fire departments will hold tours or public information sessions in advance of the referendums, and the commission itself isn’t scheduled to meet again until April.
We hope such sessions are scheduled soon after the holidays, as they’re vital to voters making informed decisions.
So, go, listen and speak up this winter. The future direction of the Cambridge and Deerfield communities is dependent on your voice, on more levels than usual.