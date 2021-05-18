May 20 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
May 22: Furry Friends 5K
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 22 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. The race has raised over $195,000 for the humane society. Participants should register online at furryfriends5k.org/register, or in-person on Friday, May 21 from 3-6 p.m. and May 22 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. More information: (920) 674-2048.
CAMBRIDGE
May 21-22: CHS Musical
Seniors from Cambridge High School will stage a livestreamed musical on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. Eleven seniors will perform in a 90-minute one-act called “The Theory of Relativity.” Those who purchase tickets will receive an access code to a website, and after logging in, will be able to watch the musical performed live. There will be no in-person audience at CHS. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com and select Cambridge High School as the venue. Tickets are $10 per device and the access code will be sent via email to viewers. More information: (608) 423-5431.
May 21: Outdoor Movie Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an outdoor movie night on Friday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School baseball field, 802 W. Water Street. CAP will be showing The Greatest Showman outdoors. Admission to the event is free, and concessions and glow sticks will be sold as a fundraiser for CAP C.A.R.E. Families should bring their own blankets and chairs to set up on the field. Yard games and the playground will be available from 8 p.m. until the start of the movie. Masks and social distancing encouraged. More information: (608) 423-8108.
May 22: Cambridge Farm to School Recycling Event
Cambridge Farm to School, a local nonprofit, is holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The nonprofit is recycling computers, appliances, electronics and batteries.
May 27: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to stay home alone on May 27 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The class teaches safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do in emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.net.
June 3: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Community Cafe is returning on Thursday, June 3 at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from 6-7 p.m. The Community Cafe is a community-wide free meal hosted by the Cambridge Community Activities Program. On the menu will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, watermelon and desserts. Participants should bring a chair, and fill out a Google Form to register, which can be found on the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center social media page. The meal will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. More information: (608) 423-8142.
June 8: Shrimp fundraiser
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling Awesome Shrimp as a fundraiser until Tuesday, June 8. The shrimp are royal red colossal shrimp, caught near Argentina. The cost is $30 for a two pound bag. Pick-up will be Tuesday, June 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Lane. To order, contact your local Lions Club member, contact the club on social media or email cambridgelions@yahoo.com. More information: CambridgeWiLions.org.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market opened May 15, and will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. All current Dane County COVID-19 rules will apply this season, including social distancing and a face mask requirement for all shoppers and vendors. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
May 22: Drive-through food drive
The Deerfield Lions Club is collecting food items and donations for the Deerfield Community Center food pantry on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off donations at 10 Liberty Street.
May 27: Chicken BBQ
The Deerfield Lions Club is holding its spring chicken barbecue on Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. The cost is $10 per meal, and there will be curbside residential or business delivery options. Preorder at https://deerfield-lions-club.square.site/s/shop.
June 9: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, June 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.