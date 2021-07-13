Ryan Gregory joins The News & Independent as sports editor

Ryan Gregory has assumed the role of sports editor at The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, effective July 6.
He comes to the area by way of Indianapolis, Indiana, where he doubled as a student at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis (IUPUI) and as an employee at The Indianapolis Star.
The 23-year-old was afforded some unique sports coverage opportunities in his time there. Highlights of his resume include international trips, to Tenerife, Spain to cover the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2018 and to Lima, Peru to cover the 2019 Pan American Games. Domestic opportunities include two trips to the Indianapolis 500, the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials for Boxing, and countless hours covering every high school in the Indianapolis metro area.
He was born and raised in Hoagland, Indiana, about half an hour south of Fort Wayne. Sports have dominated his life since day one. Childhood sports included hockey, baseball, football, and basketball, the latter two being the only ones that stuck through high school. He roots for the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Bears.
Both of his parents come from Wisconsin, hence his love for the Badgers and Bucks. Outside of sports, he enjoys trips to the gym, trying new foods, reading, and video games. A man accustomed to harsh weather back home in northern Indiana, don’t be surprised to see him in a pair of shorts well into November and December.
He can be contacted at rgregory@hngnews.com and 608-478-2520.