Madison Dane County Public Health is looking for information on a dog that bit a woman at CamRock County Park, between Cambridge and Rockdale, Saturday morning May 16.
The incident occurred near CamRock Park #2 and #3 near Highland Drive in the Town of Christiana.
The dog is described as a black Labrador Retriever possibly with a black collar and leash. The owners of the dog are described as an older couple: a tall white man with gray hair and glasses and a white female with white/blond hair. The couple was also walking a leashed chocolate Labrador Retriever. The companion dog did not bite.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Dane County Police and Fire Dispatch at (608) 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.
If the animal is not located, it is possible it may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.
