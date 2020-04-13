CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. This is normally a sit-down gathering. However, for the time being, due to coronavirus concerns, meals are being packaged to go for pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to simply pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, April 17

BBQ Pulled Pork on a WW Bun

Chickpea Salad

Carrot Raisin Salad

NAS – steamed carrots

Diced Melon Mix

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Black Bean Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, April 21

Egg Salad

On WW Bread

Coleslaw

Pickled Beets

Strawberry Jell-o

MO – n/a

NCS – SF Jell-o

Friday, April 24

Meatballs in Marinara Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – SF Pudding

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally offered on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are currently not happening due to coronavirus concerns. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. Due to coronavirus concerns, meals are now being delivered to the homes of seniors, with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

