Deerfield High School special education teacher Stacy Gloede says she spends her days learning right along with students.
“I’m finding myself in virtual classes all day long,” and discovering new things herself, Gloede said.
Gloede is one of 14 special education teachers in Deerfield who have all had to adapt to virtual classes.
Both Deerfield Elementary School and Deerfield Middle-High School students began the school year virtually. Since then, some special education students have been invited back to buildings, along with students accessing technology, and students taking advantage of supplemental programs.
Director of Pupil Services Barb Callahan said Deerfield has about 125 students who have individualized education plans (IEPs). Most are learning virtually, said Callahan.
Staff “have worked tirelessly to find the best options for students and families. Balancing student needs and safety during COVID is not always easy,” Callahan said.
Gloede said she follows her students into their virtual classrooms, works with them on assignments during virtual independent work time, and sets up small group meets to work through homework.
Gloede also meets individually with students as needed, both virtually and in-person.
And she meets in the evenings with students in Deerfield’s youth apprenticeship and work programs, who can’t check in during the day.
At Deerfield Elementary School, special education teacher Allison Halverson spends her mornings working virtually with students one-on-one, or in small groups, and joining online classrooms.
In the afternoon, Halverson said she works with some students in-person. She also will begin to meet this week with students in grades 4K-2, during the district’s optional Virtual Plus program.
Halverson said she has definitely seen the benefit of working with students in-person, even if on a limited basis.
“For some students, (virtual learning) is just so hard,” she said.
Both teachers said they’ve seen a lot of changes this year.
“My job is completely different this year,” Halverson said, including shorter class periods, the way in which students are pulled out of classrooms and methods for building relationships.
Gloede said she’s “doing a lot of homework” and discovering creative ways for students to turn in assignments, such as converting assignments into different media formats.
“I just don’t want technology to ever be a big obstacle for them,” Gloede said.
Gloede said she’s also working hard to build relationships with students in new ways, over new learning platforms.
Building rapport “is so different online as opposed to when you’re in person,” Halverson agreed.
Gloede said it can be hard to get students to open up in one-on-one video chats with teachers but in virtual small groups “they get to be social, they can talk, they can laugh.”
Overall, the teachers said the first quarter has been positive.
Teachers “are doing the best they can...with the situation we’ve been given,” Halverson said.
“I’m really proud of kids, all kids, with how they’re adjusting. We didn’t think we could make it nine days and we’ve made it nine weeks,” Gloede said.
