While the first part of the 2020-21 season got off to a rocky start for the Cambridge girls basketball team, the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 have been fabulous.
The Lady Blue Jays earned their first two wins of the season, defeating Dogeland 54-39 on Dec. 29 and Johnson Creek 73-30 on Monday.
Cambridge 54
Dodgeland 39
A trio of players reached double digits leading the Blue Jays to their first win of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 29.
Mayah Holzhueter scored a game-high 15 points while Kayla Roidt and Maggie Schmude each tallied 13 as Cambridge won its first game since defeating Poynette 47-28 in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals on March 5, 2020.
“We picked it up and shots started to fall to close out the half and continued into the second half,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
Cambridge built a 24-17 halftime advantage, then outscored the Trojans 30-22 in the second half.
The Blue Jays also made 16-of-20 free throws.
Saveea Freeland added six points for the Blue Jays.
Ally Roberts and Jessica Kompsi each scored nine to pace Dodgeland.
CAMBRIDGE 54, DODGELAND 39
Dodgeland 17 22 — 39
Cambridge 24 30 — 54
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 4 5-7 13, Holzhueter 5 5-5 15, Stenklyft 1 1-2 4, Schmude 4 5-6 13, Davis 1 0-0 3, Freeland 3 0-0 6. Totals — 18 16-20 54.
Cambridge — Blom 2 0-3 4, Schreier 1 1-2 3, Peplinski 1 2-4 4, Knueppel 1 0-3 3, Cramer 3 0-2 7, Hodgson 3 3-4 9, Bader 4 1-2 9. Totals — 15 8-19 39.
3-point goals — D 2 (Knueppel 1, Cramer 1); C 2 (Stenklyft 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — D 17; C 18. Fouled out — Bader.
Cambridge 73
Johnson Creek 30
Holzhueter did it all Monday as Cambridge handled Johnson Creek in a non-conference girls basketball game.
Holzhueter, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, scored a game- and season-high 24 points — including three 3-pointers. Roidt added 14 for the Blue Jays, while junior guard Taylor Stenklyft added 13.
Johnson Creek was led by junior guard Lexi Swanson, who finished with 16 points.
Cambridge (2-6) led 34-12 at the break and recorded 39 more points in the second half.
CAMBRIDGE 73, JOHNSON CREEK 30
Johnson Creek 12 18 — 30
Cambridge 34 39 — 73
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta pts) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2 Budig 2 0-0 5, Swanson 5 5-6 16, Rue 2 0-4 4, Fincutter 0 1-2 1, Walk 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-12 30.
Cambridge — Downing 1 0-0 2, Roidt 6 2-2 14, Holzhueter 10 1-2 24, Schmude 1 1-2 3, Davis 2 0-0 5, Freeland 2 4-5 8, Brown 0 2-5 2. Totals 22 7-18 73.
