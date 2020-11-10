CAMBRIDGE
Shop Small Passport
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is holding a month-long Shop Small promotion during the month of November at local businesses. The Chamber will hold raffles that anyone can enter by completing a Shop Small passport after visiting local businesses. The Chamber cancelled its annual Girls Night Out retail event this year due to COVID-19, but is offering the passport promotion similar to Girls Night Out. Passports are due Dec. 4, prizes will be drawn Dec. 5.
Wed., Nov. 18: Basket pickup
The Cambridge Food Pantry is providing local families with Thanksgiving meal baskets this holiday season. To reserve a basket, contact the food pantry at foodpantry@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8142 Baskets are available for pickup on Nov. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the lower parking lot of Nikolay Middle School, 211 South Street. Baskets are available to anyone living in the Cambridge School District. The pantry is also accepting monetary donations for the baskets.
Wed., Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Eve service
There will be a multi-denominational worship service held virtually on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Eve. The service, which is being organized by Grace Lutheran, will bring together Cambridge and Deerfield clergy members. The service will be live on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on Channel 987 and on Grace Lutheran’s social media. More information: gracelutherancambridge.org.
Nov. 26-Jan 1: Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program are setting up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.Dec. 4-6: Cambridge Classic Christmas
Cambridge’s annual holiday weekend, Classic Christmas, is being adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic. The weekend, hosted by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, will not hold in-person gatherings like previous years, but will include business promotions and socially-distanced activities. Festivities this year will include a window decorating contest, late night shopping events, a coloring contest and holiday decorations. Festivities this year will not include a tree-lighting event, Elf on Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling.
Friday, Dec. 4: Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is setting up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations will be turned on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The club is decorating a pine tree in the park, and setting up a flagpole Christmas tree with lights. The club is asking groups not to gather to see the lights turned on, but are inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit.
Sunday, Dec. 6: Breakfast with Santa
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School parking lot, 802 W. Water St. This year’s event, adapted for Covid-19, will allow families to pick up pre-packaged craft projects, drop off letters to Santa, take a socially-distanced photo with Santa, and pick up breakfast to eat at home. Families must pre-register for a drive-through time at www.cambridgecap.net. Cost is $8 per meal. The proceeds of the event will go toward purchasing gifts for community members.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Savor the season
Local businesses will offer extended shopping hours on Thursday, Dec. 10, until 7 p.m., for shoppers at downtown Cambridge businesses. The shopping night is put on by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce.Adopt a child
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is fundraising to help local families this holiday season, with its Adopt a Child program. Visit cambridgecap.net to give a monetary donation.
DEERFIELD
Wed., Nov. 11: Trafficking seminar
The Deerfield Cares Coalition is holding a virtual human trafficking seminar on Nov. 11, with six other local organizations. On Nov. 11 from 6:30-8 p.m., author Theresa Flores will speak about her own experience with human trafficking. The seminar will teach the community how trafficking occurs and how youth can be protected. Children under age 15 are not encouraged to attend. For more information, and meeting access codes, visit deerfieldcares.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Deerfield Middle-High School is holding a donut drive-through for local veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 7:45- 8:30 a.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. Students will be handing out donuts and coffee, and cards and coloring pages from Deerfield Elementary School students.
Sun., Nov. 15: Chili fundraiser
Deerfield Lutheran Church is holding a curbside pick-up chili fundraiser on Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 206 S. Main St. The church is selling chili or mac and cheese, to fund restoration to the church’s steeple. Pre-order until Nov. 13. For delivery, contact the church office.
Holiday meals
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets and Christmas gifts to local children, and is collecting donations for these programs. Sponsor a food basket for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Families can also sponsor a child, by purchasing gifts or donating. Gifts should be returned to DCC by Dec. 10. Contact DCC to sign up to purchase gifts, or with questions, at pantry@dccenter.org.
Nov. 23-26: DCC Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling dinners this fall. Pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. Pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Nov. 23, DCC will offer soup for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information: dccenter.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 2: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Dec. 2 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
