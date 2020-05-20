Cieara Peters knows how she got to where she is and who to thank.
The senior catcher for the Cambridge High School softball team was recently named to the 2020 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 2/3 All-Star Team.
“I was super excited,” said Peters of learning about the All-Star nod. “It’s a big accomplishment and I always wanted it since my freshman year; I’ve really been working toward it.”
As a junior, Peters led the Blue Jays to a third-place finish in the Capitol South and a 7-11 overall record. She earned first-team all-conference and team Most Valuable Player honors for a second consecutive year.
Peters put up good numbers during her three-year career, batting .416 with 43 RBIs. Se also had 13 doubles, a triple and belted two home runs.
“The coaches know (Peters) and she’s a tough out for us,” Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland said. “She can hit a double or a home run. Even though she didn’t have any home runs this year, she always comes to the plate with that threat.”
Peters is one of five Cambridge players — Ashlynn Jarlsberg, Mary Hommen, Emma Nottestad and Taylor Stenklyft are the others — returning from last year’s All-Capitol South Team.
“We talked a lot at the end of last year about how we have grown so much, and we all talked about how we had a really good shot at winning conference this year; that was our goal and I really do think we would have been conference champs,” said Peters.
Peters will play at the collegiate level for Bryant & Stratton College, a two-year college in Milwaukee coached by Dean Herman, formerly of Johnson Creek.
Softball isn’t the only sport or activity Peters has been involved with during her four years in Cambridge. She played volleyball, has been in choir and was part of the flag crew in the band.
“I played a lot of club softball, so I didn’t have a lot of time for other stuff,” Peters said.
She also thanked all three of her coaches, Dean Freeland, Dean Smithback and Dan Campbell.
“He has taught me so much through catching, as have Coach Dean Smithback and Coach Dan Campbell. All three of them pushed me to do my best,” said Peters. “They definitely made me who I am today.”
And what is she going to miss the most from playing high school softball?
“I definitely am going to miss all my teammates, I’m really thankful for them. I’ve played with these girls since I don’t even know how long?” said Peters. “Like my coaches, I wouldn’t be who I am today without them.”
