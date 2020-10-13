A year ago, we would have been sunk without our family calendar app.
The whirlwind schedule of two working parents, a teen and a tween flowed into an app synced on our phones, tablets and desktop computers. We got daily morning email lists of who needed to be where and when.
It would have sent text reminders, too, had we asked — just to cover all of our technology bases.
The family calendar app has been a lonely place in 2020. For more than 200 days, I’ve received a daily email telling me that our family has nothing going on.
We could disable the email alerts but that feels more disheartening than watching them pop in.
Once unthinkable, there’s so little happening that I can keep track of all our lives on the occasional scrap of paper.
The family calendar is one of two phone calendars that once dominated my life.
The other was a work calendar. As a community newspaper editor, that one was once crammed with in-person meetings, photo shoots and events our newspaper staff planned to cover.
The work calendar has quieted dramatically. But I still glance at it regularly. Out of hope, perhaps.
Over the past few months, I’ve noticed what I’ve come to call ghost events. They were planned at some point in the past by now-dispirited organizers who haven’t had the heart to delete the information they set up to automatically flow into my calendar.
There’s no way their events are still on, but they still pop in, a reminder of a time when calendars mattered.
I’ve thought of putting some things on our family calendar, just to lend morning email interest. The entries would be super exciting:
7 p.m.: Online Scrabble
8 p.m.: Throw out the sourdough starter….really this time.
8:05 p.m. Sweep. Wipe the counter… again. Rearrange the cereal boxes. Refold the kitchen towels.
9 p.m. Pick up, put down, pick up a book. Nod off.
9:29 p.m. Online news on. Off. Social media on. Blah. Off.
9:40: Stare at the wall.
There’s a national movement underway to put up Christmas trees in November.
It will light up the darkness, people say.
My family’s reaction has been mixed. Actually, there’s unveiled concern that Mom may finally have lost it.
But I like the idea. To ensure follow through, maybe I’ll put it on our family calendar app.
Nov. 7: Christmas tree. With crocheted ornaments. Because we have time to make those.
Nov. 10: Cookie sprinkles grocery run for homemade cutouts. Because we have time to bake those.
Nov. 12: Read Dickens. All the way through. While staring at the living room wall, ponder its timeless message to humanity. Consider whether that wall could use a new coat of paint.
Nov. 13: A to Z 1980s holiday music blast. Because, we have time to organize that, too.
If it’s in our color-coded family calendar app, there’s no going back, right?
No ghosts allowed.
