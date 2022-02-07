Feb. 10 College Corner Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UW-StoutThe University of Wisconsin-Stout held a graduation ceremony for fall graduates in December 2021. Local students that graduated:Cambridge- Alex Loomis, School CounselingSt. CloudSt. Cloud State University in Minnesota released the list of students that made the fall 2021 Dean's List for achieving a 3.75 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.Cambridge- Thomas Hoffmann, Mass CommunicationsCarthage CollegeCarthage College released the list of students that made the fall 2021 Dean's List for achieving a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during the semester.Cambridge- Hailee SundquistDeerfield- Jayme FischerEdgewood CollegeThe following local students have been named to the Dean's List at Edgewood College for the fall 2021 semester:Cambridge- Libby PupanekDeerfield- Maren JensenEdgewood College also released its list of students that have earned Semester Honors for the fall 2021 semester by achieving a 3.5 grade-point average.Cambridge- Libby PapuanekDeerfield- Abigail Spilde Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Amazon distribution site may come to Cottage Grove Greater Insurance opens Deerfield office Midwest Fire Fest will be back this summer in Cambridge Cambridge girls basketball gains ground on conference leader Belleville with upset win Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, marks 103 years Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!