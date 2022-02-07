UW-Stout

The University of Wisconsin-Stout held a graduation ceremony for fall graduates in December 2021. Local students that graduated:

Cambridge

- Alex Loomis, School Counseling

St. Cloud

St. Cloud State University in Minnesota released the list of students that made the fall 2021 Dean's List for achieving a 3.75 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Cambridge

- Thomas Hoffmann, Mass Communications

Carthage College

Carthage College released the list of students that made the fall 2021 Dean's List for achieving a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during the semester.

Cambridge

- Hailee Sundquist

Deerfield

- Jayme Fischer

Edgewood College

The following local students have been named to the Dean's List at Edgewood College for the fall 2021 semester:

Cambridge

- Libby Pupanek

Deerfield

- Maren Jensen

Edgewood College also released its list of students that have earned Semester Honors for the fall 2021 semester by achieving a 3.5 grade-point average.

Cambridge

- Libby Papuanek

Deerfield

- Abigail Spilde

Recommended for you