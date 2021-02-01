Dementia Book Club
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is beginning a new book club in February. It will run for six weeks. It will be reading “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia:How to Find Hope While Coping With Stress and Grief,” by Pauline Boss, PhD. This book is ideal for anyone currently providing care for someone with dementia. However, anyone is welcome to attend. Space is limited so register early. For more information call Heather Jones, Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, at (920) 675-4035.
Dairyland Initiative Virtual Workshop
The Dairyland Initiative through UW-Madison is holding a day-long virtual seminar on March 2 about farm improvements to improve performance of dairy cattle. Register at uwccs.eventsair.com
Fort HealthCare Vaccine Sign-up
Fort HealthCare patients who are age 65 and older and are interested in receiving a Covid-19 vaccine can sign up for a waitlist online. Fort HealthCare is providing vaccines to those that qualify for Phase 1A and are 65 and older beginning Jan. 25. Signing up for the waitlist does not guarantee an immediate appointment or replace the scheduling process, but allows staff to contact you for same-day appointments if they become available. Priority scheduling will be given to current Fort HealthCare patients with a primary care provider, but availability will also be open to the public. The electronic sign-up form can be found at forthealthcare.com. If you do not have access to the electronic form, call the Covid-19 hotline at 920-648-7696.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.