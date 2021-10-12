Cambridge/Deerfield soccer defeated by Lakeside Lutheran, Sugar River and Columbus

Thanks to six goals in the second half, Lakeside Lutheran defeated Cambridge/Deerfield United 7-1 on Monday, Oct. 11.
Jay Yahnke gave Lakeside Lutheran the 1-0 lead at the half. In the second half, Ethan Schuetz, Archer Chaundhary, Yanke, Dom Schleef and two goals from Kyle Main helped pull Lakeside Lutheran to victory.
The lone goal for United came from Kris Hahn.
Sugar River 8
Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Sugar River used a six-goal second half to pull away from Cambridge/Deerfield United on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Pierce Manning scored in the first half for United. Levi Belknap and Aiden Hatleberg scored in the first half for Sugar River. In the second half, Hatleberg, Ryan Downing, Brycen Teasdale, Gavin Boyum and two goals by Carter Siegenthaler provided more goals for Sugar River.
Columbus 4
Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Columbus (3-12) took apart Cambridge/Deerfield with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Cambell Thom, Tony Genco, Max Reetz and Nathan Koehler provided the goals for Columbus. Sophomore Robert Thompson provided the lone goal for United off a penalty kick in the second half.