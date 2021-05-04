ORFORDVILLE — Deerfield’s boys and girls track and field teams swept Parkview and Johnson Creek in a Trailways South meet on Tuesday, May 5.
Dayton Lasack led the Deerfield boys with wins in the 110 hurdles (18.4 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.2) and long jump (18 feet, 4 inches). Martin Kimmel swept the 800 (2:21.3) and 1,600 (5:04.2). Kalob Kimmel won the 400 (58.7). Kaleb Regoli won the 3,200 (13:24). Vincent Mancheski won the shot put (37-3). Reily Bonjour won the high jump (6-0). Bach won the pole vault (12-6).
The 400 relay team of Eli Key, Parker Howard, Mason Schroeder and Ray Bach won in 1:02.6. The same group won the 800 relay in 2:04.1. The 1,600 relay team of Martin Kimmer, Lasack, Mason Betthauser and Cody Curtis won in 4:02.8. The 3,200 relay team of Kalob Kimmel, Kaleb Regoli, Dawson Jolicoeur and Curtis won in 11:52.3.
Deerfield’s girls were paced by Steffi Siewert, who won the long jump (15-0), 100 (13.1) and 200 (27.7). Evie Mikkelsen swept the shot put (30-0) and discus (100-11). Kylee Lonigro swept the 800 (2:54.4) and 1,600 (6:37.4). The 400 relay team of Any Grosvold, Hailie Heffel, Siewert and Hailey Thompson won in 56.9.
Team scores — boys: Parkview 79, Johnson Creek 25; Deerfield 98.5, Parkview 40.5; Deerfield 120, Johnson Creek 16
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 84, Parkview 40; Deerfield 70, Parkview 38; Deerfield 69.5, Johnson Creek 58.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.