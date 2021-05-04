ORFORDVILLE — Deerfield’s boys and girls track and field teams swept Parkview and Johnson Creek in a Trailways South meet on Tuesday, May 5.

Dayton Lasack led the Deerfield boys with wins in the 110 hurdles (18.4 seconds), 300 hurdles (45.2) and long jump (18 feet, 4 inches). Martin Kimmel swept the 800 (2:21.3) and 1,600 (5:04.2). Kalob Kimmel won the 400 (58.7). Kaleb Regoli won the 3,200 (13:24). Vincent Mancheski won the shot put (37-3). Reily Bonjour won the high jump (6-0). Bach won the pole vault (12-6).

The 400 relay team of Eli Key, Parker Howard, Mason Schroeder and Ray Bach won in 1:02.6. The same group won the 800 relay in 2:04.1. The 1,600 relay team of Martin Kimmer, Lasack, Mason Betthauser and Cody Curtis won in 4:02.8. The 3,200 relay team of Kalob Kimmel, Kaleb Regoli, Dawson Jolicoeur and Curtis won in 11:52.3.

Deerfield’s girls were paced by Steffi Siewert, who won the long jump (15-0), 100 (13.1) and 200 (27.7). Evie Mikkelsen swept the shot put (30-0) and discus (100-11). Kylee Lonigro swept the 800 (2:54.4) and 1,600 (6:37.4). The 400 relay team of Any Grosvold, Hailie Heffel, Siewert and Hailey Thompson won in 56.9.

Team scores — boys: Parkview 79, Johnson Creek 25; Deerfield 98.5, Parkview 40.5; Deerfield 120, Johnson Creek 16

Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 84, Parkview 40; Deerfield 70, Parkview 38; Deerfield 69.5, Johnson Creek 58.5

