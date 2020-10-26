CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship with communion
9:40 a.m. Sunday School
Monday
4:30 p.m. Adult Study: Grateful
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People
Wednesday
6 p.m. Confirmation
7:30 p.m. Worship meeting
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
Monday
7 p.m. Online Bible study. Reach out to the church office for access information.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Grace Gab on-the-lawn gathering. Reach out to the church office for access information.
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Confirmation Mentor Night
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.
Online
Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
Saturday
5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
Sunday
10:15 a.m. Worship
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Online
Fr. David Timmerman has placed a recording and the text of his Homilies on the church’s website, stpiusxcp.org, and the Diocese of Madison is live-streaming Masses at: madisondiocese.org/massesonline. Mass is also rebroadcast throughout the week on Cambridge Cable.
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
Sunday
10 a.m. Indoor Worship (masks recommended). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.
Wednesday
7 p.m. Youth Group (grades 6-12) meets virtually. Reach out to the church office for access information.
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Thursday
9 a.m. Vicar’s office hours
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday
1 p.m. Vicar’s Office Hours
6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Confirmation
Thursday
9 a.m. Vicar’s Office Hours
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Drive-in Worship with First Communion
Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986). Drive-in worship in the church parking lot is being held on the first and third Sunday of each month at 9 a.m. Campfire worship is being held on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at 5 p.m. on the Education Center lawn.
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Thursday
6:30 p.m Bible study
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
Monday
3:30 p.m. Bible Study
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Bible Study
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
