Sixteen months after it was was one of the first EMS departments in Wisconsin allowed to “flex” up to a paramedic response level as needed, the Cambridge Area EMS is working on becoming a fully-designated paramedic service.
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov said after a coming process that will include a feasibility study, presentations to area municipalities and approval from the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission and it medical director at Mercy Health, the department hopes to finalize the change in 2021.
Salov said the change would not affect the EMS Department’s budget, nor require the department to increase its number of full-time paramedics. It currently has six full-time paramedics.
Under the paramedic flex staffing designation that is has been under since April 2019, Cambridge has remained designated as an Advanced EMT service. But when one of its staff paramedics are in the house, or when a volunteer who is a licensed paramedic is available, it can move up on a per-call basis to care for critically ill or injured patients who need a paramedic.
Paramedic flex staffing was first allowed under a November 2017 state law change. Wisconsin Act 97 was adopted on the recommendation of a legislative study committee that looked at ways to address statewide EMS volunteer shortages and to strengthen local EMS service as more departments transition toward all-full-time staff while, for now, retaining some volunteers and paid-on-call staff. Prior to that, even if state-licensed to work at a higher level, Cambridge paramedics could only give Advanced EMT level care, in line with the Cambridge EMS’ designated responder level.
