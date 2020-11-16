It’s been decades since I’ve brined a turkey.
I remember the 27-step Thanksgiving turkey brine. Those are the things you do as a young professional with no kids and an appetite for complicated gourmet prep.
Then came a family and no more time or patience.
Now, in COVID lockdown, anything feels possible.
Spend days brining a turkey?
Consider for a whole evening why grandma’s meatballs fall apart when anyone but her makes them?
Replicate heirloom sweet goose stuffing?
Bake a fruitcake?
If the spring was all about sourdough, November might reignite our taste for fruitcake.
It’s cold and gray and the Christmas tree’s been up since Halloween. If you don’t sew or knit or obsessively build whatnots out of wood, there’s nothing left to do but bake a fruitcake. According to grandma’s recipe, it needs to steep in brandy for at least a month before Christmas Eve. So, you have time.
For fruitcake, you need a family recipe or a vintage cookbook.
I have both a grandma recipe and the fruitcake section of a cookbook bought at an antique store, last updated in 1972.
The latter lists no fewer than seven fruitcake recipes, including one baked in a soup can that, the caption of a colorful photo assures, would make a great gift.
Plop on some icing and a maraschino cherry, stick a bow on it, and drop it on the doorsteps of your nearest and dearest. You may have no friends left after the pandemic, but your distanced gift-giving will be done.
A from-scratch gingerbread house, too, feels doable. Those, of course, can get out of hand when you have too much time on your hands. I foresee the social media posts: royal icing and peppermint candy wizarding castles sprawled and stacked like houses of cards.
Stollen, pfeffernusse and make-ahead cheesecloth bags of spices to drop into mulled wine and cider are on my list, for sure.
The spiced wine may be key.
Because the best ethnic Christmas cookie book in my cabinet, I suspect, is the German-language one bought in Bavaria years ago. I say suspect because I’ve attempted exactly one recipe in it. All require translation, which still came pretty easily in the turkey brine years.
If there ever was a year to sip spiced wine while laboriously translating Gewurzhappen ingredients into English, and converting the metric measurements, 2020 might be it.
