As Deerfield prepares to welcome students back to in-person learning, the district’s facilities department has been working to increase the air filtration and circulation in school buildings.
Buildings and Grounds Supervisor John Hinrichs gave an update to the Deerfield School Board on Jan. 18 on how the district has improved its HVAC system.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said that in addition to masks, social distancing and cleaning protocols, good ventilation in schools is becoming another way to lower the risk of spreading Covid-19.
“The ventilation of buildings is really important,” Jensen said. “Air quality is really key to this.”
Hinrichs said that school buildings in November switched to thicker air filters in the district’s HVAC system. These filters are made of the same materials as N95 masks.
Hinrichs said while it’s recommended to change air filters every three months, Deerfield will be changing them every two months. After seeing what the filters collect, and with students on the way, Hinrichs said keeping filtration good was key.
Hinrichs said that the HVAC system performs between four to five fresh air returns per hour, to “bring in as much fresh air as possible.”
As students continue to return, the district could see higher HVAC costs in the future.
Hinrichs said that his buildings and grounds staff are “really conscious right now about (keeping everybody safe) and ready to come back. They’re excited to see the kids, so thanks for bringing them back.”
In other matters, the Deerfield School Board:
- Approved holding two sessions of summer school this year. Session A will run from June 14 to July 2, and Session B will run from July 5 to July 16.
- Approved expanding its U.S. History class offered to ninth and tenth grade students.
