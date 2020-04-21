Memorial Day activities in downtown Cambridge, including the annual parade, fire department breakfast and Veteran’s Park ceremony, have been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Cambridge Fire Department announced weeks ago that its breakfast was canceled, due largely to the need to place orders for food well in advance.
The remaining events have been organized privately in recent years, led by local businessman Rob Warren and Cambridge resident Mark McNally, who is also village president.
While the Village of Cambridge hasn’t technically been the organizer, McNally said he wanted the Village Board’s backing in the cancellations.
“I don’t know who has the authority over the parade,” McNally admitted at the Village Board’s regular meeting on April 14, which was held by teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But if the fire department events are canceled, the rest should be too, he said.
The Village Board didn’t take a formal vote, but members informally agreed that cancellation was best.
“That’s the right thing to do,” Village Board member Paula Hollenbeck said.
Just two days after the Village Board met on April 14, Gov. Tony Evers on April 16 extended Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. It was to expire on April 24 and will now last until 8 a.m. May 26, the morning after Memorial Day, which would have by default canceled Cambridge’s holiday events.
Several Village Board members said they’d personally be willing to contribute to the cost of a wreath to be set at the war memorial in Veteran’s Park, that would be ordered by the village.
Village Board members said the wreath would be set in the park at an unspecified time prior to Memorial Day.
McNally said there have been informal discussions about possibly rescheduling the parade, breakfast and park ceremony to the Fourth of July or Labor Day, but no decisions.
“There are no commitments on that at this time,” McNally said.
Cemetery ceremonies
VFW and American Legion members will proceed with traditional honor guard ceremonies in local cemeteries on Memorial Day, however.
Al Bettenhausen, commander of Deerfield-Cambridge VFW Post 9424 said honor guard cemetery observances will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25, in Kroghville. From there, members of VFW Post 9424 and Deerfield American Legion Post 260 will visit the Deerfield cemetery on Shaul Lane near the Bank of Deerfield and then proceed to cemeteries belonging to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Rockdale Lutheran Church, Willerup United Methodist Church and Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church. Each visit will be brief, with the final stop wrapping up by about 9 a.m., Bettenhausen said.
State of Emergency
The Cambridge Village Board, at its April 14 meeting, also voted to formally proclaim a state of emergency in the village.
Village administrator Lisa Moen said a state of emergency had already been declared, allowing the village to continue operating in recent weeks, but needed to be ratified in a vote by the board. The vote was unanimous.
