Deerfield School Board candidates assess Covid-19 response, look ahead

Candidates for three seats on the Deerfield School Board reflected on Covid-19, equity in schools and future priorities in a virtual forum ahead of the April 6 election.
Madeline Westberg, associate editor of the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, moderated the forum, held on March 3.
The newspaper has hosted in-person forums in the past. Due to Covid-19, it took it virtual this year. A video is at www. hngnews.com/ cambridge_deerfield. The public wasn’t invited to the taping.
Four candidates are running for the three school board seats, with three-year terms. It’s the only contested race on April 6 in the Cambridge-Deerfield area.
On the ballot are incumbent Sandy Fischer and challengers Sarah Hart, Katie Michel and Michael Gullickson. Three of the four joined in the virtual forum; Michael Gullickson did not participate.
The seats are currently filled by Fischer, board president Jim Haak and board member Nathan Brown. Haak and Brown aren’t seeking re-election.
Fischer has served on the Deerfield School Board for 17 years, and has lived in the school district for more than 30 years. Fischer has professional experience in marketing, retail sales, management, and runs a direct sales company.
Hart has lived in the district for 13 years and works in human resources. She’s the current Deerfield Elementary School PTO president and a member of the last two Citizens Advisory Committees, a community group that makes funding recommendations to the school board.
Michel is a Deerfield High School graduate and longtime district resident. She served for 10 years as a teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District, before becoming an owner and manager of a Midwest fitness company.
Covid-19
Fischer and Hart said they supported decisions made by the current school board regarding Covid-19, including the timing of reopening schools and following health recommendations.
Fischer said she does expect some student achievement gaps and mental health issues due to the pandemic, and said the district must address those going forward.
“We learned a lot about crisis management, about flexibility, about creativity and working together... We tried to think of the entire family, not just student learning but understanding families were going through a lot of different changes,” Fischer said.
Hart said she’d like to see more independent, project-based plans for students on asynchronous learning Wednesdays, more transparency about why some sports are happening and others are not, more support for student mental health and family financial instability caused by the pandemic, and the continued use of new technology platforms that have benefited students during virtual learning.
Michel said she supported the district’s pivot to virtual learning at the beginning of the pandemic, but said it should have transitioned sooner to in-person learning for grades 4K-2.
Michel said she did “advocate, and advocate hard for in-person learning...as much as we can, as soon as we can, for their mental health...I will continue to advocate moving forward, that transitions are done as quickly as possible… just normal everything.”
Fischer and Michel said they have their sights set on returning to five-day weeks, and exploring when that could be safely done.
Equity
All three candidates applauded the school board’s efforts this year to study equity, and its commitment to working toward meeting the needs of all Deerfield students. They also all said there’s more work to be done.
Fischer expressed support for curriculum review, policy evaluation and listening to students and families on equity. She asserted that the school board did consider equity when responding to Covid-19, by assessing family needs and technology access.
Going forward, Hart suggested that the school district offer unconscious bias training and focus groups with students and families to identify root causes of inequity in the community. She praised the school district’s awareness of socio-economic inequity, and suggested it take the lead on community-wide conversations.
“How do we make sure every individual feels noticed, feels appreciated, (and) knows that they have the support that they need to be successful?” Hart asked.
Michel called equity a fluid and everchanging topic, and said it was important to consider equity as it relates to all identities. She highlighted the importance of inclusion for students and community members of all backgrounds and identities.
Future priorities
Candidates named rebounding from the pandemic, continued equity work, financial planning, continued evaluation of technology use and student mental health as top priorities for the next three years.
Both Fischer and Hart said their top priorities are Covid-19 recovery, equity and financial planning.
Fischer said paying attention to students’ social and emotional needs, making all students feel included and building a strong financial future for the district are critical.
Hart said supporting students and families with understanding and resources is key, as are hard conversations about diversity and budgeting for both future school remodeling projects and competitive staff pay and benefits.
Michel said her main priorities are supporting students mental health and diverse learning styles, and evaluating future technology use in the classroom. She said too much screen time can have negative mental health impacts on students.
Closing statement
Candidates took a final opportunity to pitch themselves as school board members.
“I’ve had a lot of kids go through (Deerfield schools)...but I have always tried to bring a perspective to the board that when we communicate, we really have to think about that first-time parent,” Fischer said. “People that have been involved for a long time have to keep things fresh and remember that excitement of a first-time experience.”
“It’s going to be important to have somebody on the school board that (has) some experience working with the administration...some experience understanding how does school funding work...and I’ve really gained some of that through the PTO, through the Citizens Advisory Committees,” Hart said.
“I also have a very aggressive leadership style that can help move systems forward very quickly. If you want someone to advocate for having the school open five days a week, if you want someone to advocate for having summer school options so we can reduce that achievement gap...please vote for me,” Michel said.
Gullickson
Gullickson released the following statement this week on his candidacy:
“I am running for school board because I have a child that is currently attending Deerfield Middle School, so I have a vested interest in the success of our schools. As a former student here, parent of a child and a business owner in town, I feel I can give valuable input and a different perspective to the board.”
