Cambridge softball defeats Belleville, loses to Waterloo

A two-run single by Waterloo in the top of the sixth inning put Waterloo ahead of the Blue Jays 3-1 on Wednesday, May 11.
“They played great defense. We hit the ball pretty hard and they made some really nice plays,” said Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland.
Both teams put runners on base early, but neither Cambridge (9-4 overall, 5-3 conference) nor Waterloo (10-2, 7-0) could break through. The best chance for Cambridge to score came in the bottom of the first when sophomore Saveea Freeland hit a double in the outfield gap. Senior Audrianne Kieler was thrown out at the plate, however, trying to score from first base.
The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Blue Jays rallied with two outs. Freeland hit a double and then scored after senior Kate Downing hit a single over the Waterloo shortstop.
“(Kate) is hitting the ball the other way. She’s been consistent, swinging at strikes and she’s been a big asset to us lately,” said Freeland.
Waterloo took a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth, aided by a two-run single from Brenna Huebner. The Pirates scored the third run on a throwing error on a flyout.
After the Blue Jays were retired in order in the sixth, the Pirates looked to add on in the seventh. A base hit created a promising chance to score the runner trying to score from second base, but a throw from junior Hannah Larson beat the runner home and junior Kayla Roidt applied the tag for the third out.
However, Cambridge went quietly in the seventh, and the Blue Jays fell 3-1. Senior pitcher Emma Nottestad pitched a complete game, striking out two.
Waterloo 3, Cambridge 1
Waterloo 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 10 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-10-3-2-2-5); W: Marty (W; 6-5-1-1-4-1), Schneider (SV-1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x3 (2 2B), Kieler 1x4, Downing 1x3, Nottestad 1x2; W: Fitzgerald 2x3, Freund 2x4, Gier 2x3 (2B).
Cambridge 11, Belleville 1
Senior Emma Nottestad and sophomore Saveea Freeland combined to pitch a two-hitter in a Cambridge softball 11-1 win over Belleville on Tuesday, May 10.
Junior Hannah Larson led the Blue Jays (9-3, 5-2) with three RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Audrianne Kieler went four-for-four, scoring two runs.
Freeland, Nottestad, senior Kate Downing, junior Kayla Roidt, senior Taylor Stenklyft and sophomore Julia Schneider all recorded an RBI.
Cambridge 11, Belleville 1
Cambridge 3 6 0 2 1 X X — 11 14 1
Belleville 0 0 0 0 1 X X — 1 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-1-0-0-3-1), Freeland (1-1-1-0-2-0); B: Benash (L; 5-14-11-11-3-4).
Leading hitters — C: Kieler 4x4 (3B), Larson 2x3 (HR), Downing 2x3, Freeland 2x4; B: Stampfl 1x2, Patrow 1x2.