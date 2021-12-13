hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Columbus csteed csteed Author email Dec 13, 2021 1 hr ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A strong second half by the Cardinals, aided by a double-double from Jaiden Dornaus, helped Columbus pull away with a 57-35 victory on Friday, Dec. 10.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter (15 points) and freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft (10 points) reached double figures for the Blue Jays.Cambridge drops to 3-2 on the season.Columbus 57, Cambridge 35Columbus 25 32 — 57Cambridge 21 14 — 35Cambridge — Holzhueter 6, 3-8, 15, B. Stenklyft 3, 1-2, 10, T. Stenklyft 0, 0-0, 6, Roidt 1, 0-0, 2, Freeland 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 11, 4-11, 35.Columbus — Boettcher 2, 2-3, 16, Dornaus 4, 4-5, 15, Paulson 2, 0-0, 10, Hayes 3, 1-2, 7, Ehlenbach 1, 0-0, 5, Kahl 0, 0-0, 3, Bindl 0, 1-3, 1. Totals 12, 9-14, 57.Three pointers — Cambridge (T. Stenklyft 2, B.Stenklyft), Columbus (Boettcher 3, Paulson 2, Dornaus, Ehlenbach, Kahl). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you