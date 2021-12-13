Offers go here

CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cambridge girls basketball defeated by Columbus

  • 1 min to read

A strong second half by the Cardinals, aided by a double-double from Jaiden Dornaus, helped Columbus pull away with a 57-35 victory on Friday, Dec. 10.

Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter (15 points) and freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft (10 points) reached double figures for the Blue Jays.

Cambridge drops to 3-2 on the season.

Columbus 57, Cambridge 35

Columbus 25 32 — 57

Cambridge 21 14 — 35

Cambridge — Holzhueter 6, 3-8, 15, B. Stenklyft 3, 1-2, 10, T. Stenklyft 0, 0-0, 6, Roidt 1, 0-0, 2, Freeland 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 11, 4-11, 35.

Columbus — Boettcher 2, 2-3, 16, Dornaus 4, 4-5, 15, Paulson 2, 0-0, 10, Hayes 3, 1-2, 7, Ehlenbach 1, 0-0, 5, Kahl 0, 0-0, 3, Bindl 0, 1-3, 1. Totals 12, 9-14, 57.

Three pointers — Cambridge (T. Stenklyft 2, B.Stenklyft), Columbus (Boettcher 3, Paulson 2, Dornaus, Ehlenbach, Kahl).

