Deerfield schools won't continue virtual learning in the fall

The Deerfield schools will return to entirely in-person learning in September.
The school board didn’t take any action on June 21 when asked by administrators if it wanted to continue offering a virtual option, as it has done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said absent a school board vote to continue offering that alternative, it sunsets and all-in-person learning returns for the 2021-22 school year.
Jensen said the school board has yet to make a decision on the continued wearing of face masks and other COVID-19 safety measures for fall; she said she expects that decision to come later in the summer. During summer school, which is underway now, masks have been optional outdoors, required in common areas like hallways and up to the discretion of teachers in individual classrooms.
She said a decision on whether to continue in-person learning was important to make now, so that families who want to continue that can open enrollment to a different school district, like McFarland, that offers it.
Families can begin submitting what the DPI calls “alternate applications,” for open enrollment on July 1. Jensen said more information on those can be obtained from the DPI or by calling the Deerfield School District office.
“We know parents are going to need to fill out those applications sooner rather than later, so we wanted them to know as soon as possible,” what Deerfield’s plans are, Jensen said.
In a June 18 written recommendation to the school board, Jensen said all COVID-19 health orders have ended in Dane County and the virus positivity rate “continues to remain low or at zero within the school district,” per data tracked by the Wisconsin Department Health Services.
Jensen also cited in her recommendation to return to “pre-COVID,” learning that more than 90 percent of students came back in-person in the spring and that vaccines are now available for youth age 12 and over.
“The teaching staff did a fantastic job of accommodating both in-person and virtual learning,” in the spring, as some families chose to keep children home, Jenson wrote.
It wasn’t easy for staff, however, to simultaneously teach virtually and in-person, she said.
In an interview after the meeting, Jensen said the school district has invested in laptops and online platforms that students have used throughout the pandemic. She said the district does, thus, have the full capability to pivot quickly to online learning in an extended weather or other emergency.
“We do have that ability to quickly go to a virtual model,” albeit with ongoing internet reliability challenges for some rural students.
She said, however, that those would be significant situations of at least several days duration.
School won’t pivotto virtual for a single snow day, she said. She said there’s broad consensus among school board members and administrators that taking a single day is a part of childhood that students should be allowed to enjoy.