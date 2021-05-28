Lake Mills’ Ava Stelter scored twice in the first 39 minutes and Cambridge/Deerfield hit the game-tying score in the 74th minute as the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference game at Cambridge High School on Thursday, May 27.
C/D’s Cece Buckland scored unassisted in the 20th minute to open the scoring.
Stelter equalized on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and scored again in the 39th minute off a Maddie Stewart assist as the L-Cats (8-1-3, 3-0-2 Capitol) took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The United’s Sabrina Rodriguez scored unassisted in the 74th minute to square it up.
“This was an all around sloppy and cold night,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “We didn’t have our best stuff and C/D took advantage.
“We had a nice run of play at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second half, and we will need to continue to build on that during this home stretch of the season. A lot of girls contributed in this game and we will need everyone to continue to up their game in these final few games.”
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow made nine saves and C/D’s Isabella Graffin stopped three shots.
The L-Cats, who have five wins and a tie in their last six games, now have 11 points in league play, tied with Luther Prep for the second-most. Sugar River, which travels to play at Lake Mills on Tuesday, is atop the standings with 15 points (5-0-0).
The L-Cats travel to face Whitewater tonight at 6:45 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 2,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Lake Mills 2 0 — 2
Cambridge/Deerfield 1 1 — 2
First half — CD: Backland, 19:46; LM: Stelter (pk), 33:56; Stelter (Stewart), 38:56.
Second half — CD: Rodriguez, 73:37. Saves: LM (Kulow) 9; CD (Graffin) 3.