Cambridge village board members and village staff say they have unanswered questions about the proposed expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
The Cambridge Community Fire and EMS commission is working toward five simultaneous April 2021 referendums in the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills, to fund the expected total $6.25 million expansion cost.
At Cambridge’s June 9 Village Board meeting, Village president Mark McNally shared that the commission is planning to begin contacting taxpayers with information about the expansion and planning informational meetings later this year.
However, “there are a lot of questions that we have not gotten adequate answers for,” Village administrator Lisa Moen said. “We may want to have a list of those questions ready for when they do come.”
McNally has expressed his general concern about the project in the past, and did so again at the June 9 meeting
“I’ve spoken against this...and I don’t know if it’s getting anywhere,” McNally said.
With millions of American now out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “I just don’t think this is the right time to be looking at this kind of project.
Nevertheless, there is an awful lot of support for it,” he continued. But “whether or not it would pass the referendum remains to be seen,” he said.
Village Board member Wyatt Rose asked what happens if a referendum doesn’t pass in one municipality.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner has said one option would be to reconfigure the fire and EMS commission to only include the municipalities whose referendums pass, and to arrange with municipalities where they don’t pass for contracted fire and EMS protection.
McNally said he understands would take at least a year to depart the commission, and said he doesn’t fully understand the timeline of that process.
Board member Kathy Cunningham asked if it would be more affordable to leave and contract with the commission instead. She also raised concern over future fire and EMS equipment and personnel costs.
“They need to have a cap, the same as we do from the state about how much more money they can spend every year,” she said.
Board member Eric Wittwer asked about the possibility of an audit of the commission. And Moen raised concerns over the financial information coming from the commission, saying she hopes a financial advisor is involved.
“If they’re spending that kind of money to build the building, they can afford to hire a financial advisor to get those answers for the communities,” Moen said.
Multiple board members were also concerned that tax impact amounts haven’t been finalized yet.
The fire and EMS Commission’s station expansion committee has said it will finalize the total project cost by the end of June, and by then will release a firm impact per $100,000 of a local homeowner’s property value.
Pool fence height
In other matters, the Village Board voted 4-3 to change the required minimum height of pool fencing from 6 feet to 5 feet.
Board members Ted Kumbier, Wyatt Rose, Kathy Cunningham and Mark McNally voted in favor. Carla Galler, Eric Wittwer and Kris Breunig dissented.
A motion made earlier in the meeting, that would have kept the requirement at 6 feet, failed 4-3
Matthew Mitchell, a homeowner in the Summer Prairie neighborhood, had asked in May that the requirement be 4 feet.
Galler said, however, that building codes set 4 feet as the minimum height of pool fences nationwide.
Kumbier also spoke against the 4-foot minimum.
“The biggest thing is protecting the homeowner from people getting into the pool and drowning,” Kumbier said.
Galler, Wittwer and Kris Breunig said they worried, however, that dictating a 6-foot minimum would be “an overstep.”
“If it was me, I would put in a 6-foot fence,” Galler said. But, “I don’t want to dictate that to other homeowners,” she said.
“I believe we should keep it at the national average,” Breunig agreed.
“I’m on the fence,” said Rose. “The higher you go the safer it’s going to be.”
Melster’s site
The Village Board is also moving forward with a deed restriction for the former Melster Candies Co. site.
The village hired MSA Professional Services of Madison in March 2019 to represent it in talks with the DNR, a few weeks after the DNR red-flagged the site at England and West Madison streets as possibly containing illegally buried building materials.
The DNR recommended the village file a deed restriction, a document limiting future property uses, with the state, said Village Administrator Lisa Moen.
Joe DeYoung of MSA said a deed restriction is used “to inform people that it’s there, that you can’t hide it.” It also limits what a property can be used for.
The DNR is also requiring the village to cap the area where fill might be buried, by layering about six inches of soil over existing surface and seeding it, DeYoung said. The project would include concrete removal, topsoil, erosion control and seeding.
Board member Eric Wittwer requested that the village seed with native plants, or grasses with minimal mowing.
DeYoung said the village will coordinate with Home Again about this process.
An estimate from MSA puts the cost of capping the property around $63,500.
That work is “not budgeted for at this time,” Moen said.
“If we don’t have the budget for this right, we might have to press the pause button,” said trustee Kris Breunig.
DeYoung said that while the Village can’t delay too long, they have time to look for opportunities to reduce cost.
“They’re actually very cooperative as long as we get the deed restriction done,” DeYoung said. “As long as we’re in communication with the state, I think we’re going to be fine.”
Melster Candies was founded in Cambridge in 1919. It was purchased in 2004 by Colorado-based Impact Confections and moved to Janesville 2011.
In 2013, the village purchased the site from the general contractor responsible for coordinating building demolition there. The actual demolition work was done by a subcontractor. The village has always known that some debris remained, but officials have said the amount and nature of what was buried was unclear.
A portion of the original parcel, amounting to just over two acres, was sold in 2014 and redeveloped into an assisted living facility, At Home Again, 200 E. Madison St. The village remains the owner of the rest, amounting to about 10 acres.
