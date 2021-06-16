Cambridge village meetings resume in-person; hybrid options eyed

Cambridge village meetings have resumed in-person, while the village explores the potential to simultaneously live-stream them.
Village board and committee meetings had been virtual for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The village board voted unanimously on June 8, with Chuck Franklin absent, to return to in-person meetings starting June 14.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said a hybrid, in-person and live-streamed, option might involve purchasing some new technology and additional staffing costs for someone to monitor virtual attendance while she focuses on taking minutes and other in-person tasks.
Moen said a concern in offering a virtual option is inconsistent rural internet.
“If you lose the internet, you don’t have hybrid meetings,” Moen said.
Village Board member Carla Galler encouraged the board to consider hybrid options, which she noted the Cambridge School Board and Dane County Board of Supervisors already offer.
“I am not opposed to in-person meetings, but hybrid is something we should explore,” Galler said.
“I think we would get more civic engagement. Especially with charged issues, we are going to have a lot of people who want to make comments who can’t come to a meeting physically, not because of COVID but because they have a kid or a ride issue,” Galler continued.
She said the village already has basic technology, including microphones and a smartboard.
Station referendumIn other matters on June 8, the village board discussed the potential to hold another referendum in early fall to fund the village’s portion of the proposed expansion of the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
A building review committee of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission is currently weighing bringing a proposal back, after April referendums failed in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and the town of Christiana, passing in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills. The five towns and villages were proposed in the April referendums to split the cost of a $6.5 million plan that would have roughly tripled the footprint of the station on West Main Street in Cambridge, spreading onto the adjacent site of a Pizza Pit restaurant and small house.
Village Board member Ted Kumbier said he hopes a new recommendation is made soon, before construction material prices rise further.
“I think the sooner the commission can make the decision to build the building, the cheaper it’s going to be,” Kumbier said.
Galler said she’s waiting to see whether the building review committee makes substantial changes to the proposal that failed in Cambridge in April, beyond shaving off a small amount of square footage.
“Does the board agree that there should be a significant change in the plan before it goes back to voters?” Galler said.
“This board member does,” board member Kris Breunig responded.
To push through a proposal that’s not much different from what failed in April “because we don’t like the way it worked out, I’m not happy with that,” Galler said.
Board member Wyatt Rose agreed that “something needs to change,” in the plan before it’s brought back. Village voters rejected what was proposed in April, because “It was not what they wanted,” Rose said. It would not make sense to seek another vote “for exactly the same thing,” he said.
Moen said the cost of holding a referendum in September would be fully born by the village, as opposed to having it on the ballot in April when there would be county and other races, and related cost-sharing.
In other action on June 8, the village board:
- Rejected, 4-2, a proposal to permanently change the start time of village board meetings from 6:30 p.m. o 6 p.m.
- Referred to an attorney for further review a proposed village ordinance change to prohibit unnecessary construction-related noise from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, without a special permit. Such noise is currently prohibited is from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays. The recommendation comes after property owners in the Cambridge Winery area recently placed a series of 911 calls to report construction workers using loud nail guns to frame a house, Moen said.